SBI Group CISO Recruitment 2026: Apply By September 24, Salary Up To Rs 2.5 Crore

SBI Group CISO Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to close applications for the Group Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) recruitment 2026 on September 24. The online registration process for the post started on September 4, giving eligible professionals a limited window to submit their applications.

The recruitment is for the Group CISO position on a contractual basis and has been announced under Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2026-27/21. Candidates who meet the prescribed requirements can apply through the official SBI portal before the deadline.

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The post offers an annual compensation package of up to Rs 2.5 crore. However, the bank has clarified that the compensation is not fixed. The final package will depend on factors including negotiations with the selected candidate, experience, and professional profile.

SBI Group CISO Recruitment 2026: Who Can Apply?

Candidates planning to apply for the Group CISO position must meet the eligibility conditions specified by SBI. The key requirements include:

The applicant must be an Indian citizen.

Candidates should have between 15 and 20 years of experience in information technology.

The maximum permissible age is 57 years as of August 31, 2026.

Applicants must hold a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) or Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree with at least 50% marks in the relevant disciplines.

The required degree should have been awarded by a government-recognised institution or an institution approved by the relevant regulatory authorities.

Candidates are advised to go through the official SBI recruitment advertisement for the complete eligibility requirements and other conditions applicable to the post.

SBI CISO Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection procedure will begin with shortlisting of applicants based on the eligibility criteria. SBI will assess the applications received and shortlist candidates who meet the requirements for the position.

Those selected at the shortlisting stage will subsequently be called for an interview. Candidates should therefore ensure that the information and documents submitted with their applications are accurate and meet the requirements specified in the recruitment notification.

SBI Group CISO Application Deadline

The last date to submit an application for the Group CISO position is September 24, 2026. Eligible candidates are required to complete the online application process through the SBI careers portal before the deadline.

Applicants should avoid waiting until the final day to submit their forms to prevent possible last-minute issues during the application process.

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SBI Recruitment 2026: Other Vacancies At SBIL

Apart from the Group CISO position, SBI is also conducting recruitment for Dean and Faculty and Marketing Executive positions at the State Bank Institute of Leadership (SBIL), Kolkata.

These vacancies have been announced under Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2026-27/20. The application window for these positions opened on September 16, 2026, and candidates can submit applications until October 6, 2026.

Candidates interested in these positions should carefully review the eligibility requirements for the respective posts before applying.

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