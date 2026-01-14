Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationJKBOSE 10th and 12th Result 2025 Released on jkresults.nic.in, Pass Percentage, Cut-Off and Direct Link To Check Here

JKBOSE 10th and 12th Result 2025 Released on jkresults.nic.in, Pass Percentage, Cut-Off and Direct Link To Check Here

JKBOSE Class 10 & 12 Winter Zone 2025 results declared; students advised to check scores online using roll numbers.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 02:51 PM (IST)

JKBOSE 10th and 12th Result 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 results on 14 January for students who took the Winter Zone board exams for the 2025 session. Students can view their results on the official websites jkbose.nic.in or jkresults.nic.in. 

Students should keep their JKBOSE Class 12 roll number handy to check their results online. As clarified in official instructions shared by local media, name-based searches are not supported on the main JKBOSE result portals. 

Students are advised to take a printout of their provisional marks for future use, such as during admission procedures, until the original mark sheets are issued by the Board to respective schools. 

JKBOSE 10th and 12th Result 2025: Websites to Check 

Students can access their scorecards online through the JKBOSE result portals. The board publishes the results on its official website, jkbose.nic.in, and also on jkresults.nic.in. 

JKBOSE 10th and 12th Result 2025: How to Check 

Step 1: Go to the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for “JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2025” or “JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025.” 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and any other required information in the login box. 

Step 4: Submit the details to view your results on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future use. 

Direct Link to Check - JKBOSE 10th Result 2025 

Direct Link to Check - JKBOSE 12th Result 2025 

JKBOSE 10th Result 2025: Overall Pass Percentage 

The overall pass percentage for the Class 10 examination stands at 84.04%. More than 94,000 students took part in the exam, including 68,804 candidates from the Kashmir division and 25,224 from the Jammu winter zone. 

About JKBOSE 10th and 12th Exam 2025: 

According to the official data issued by the Board, 94,783 students registered for the Class 10 JKBOSE examination this year. Of these, 68,804 candidates were from the Kashmir division, 25,224 from the winter zone areas of Jammu, 660 from Kargil, and 95 from Leh. 

For the October–November session, the Class 12 examinations commenced on 8 November 2025, while the Class 11 examinations began on 19 November 2025. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News JKBOSE 10th And 12th Result 2025 JKBOSE 10th Result 2025 JKBOSE12th Result 2025
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Cities
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Education
NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduced To Zero Percentile As Thousands Of Seats Remain Vacant
NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduced To Zero Percentile As Thousands Of Seats Remain Vacant
World
Iran Set For First Protest-Linked Execution Today As Toll Crosses 2,500; Trump Threatens ‘Very Strong Action’
Iran Set For First Protest-Linked Execution Today As Toll Crosses 2,500; Trump Threatens ‘Very Strong Action’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Breaking: Calcutta High Court Tightens Security Ahead of ED–I-PAC Raid Hearing, Only Case Lawyers Allowed
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Hosts Dahi Chura Bhoj in Patna, Lalu Prasad and Governor Attend Amid Political Speculations
Breaking: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army on High Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget