JKBOSE 10th and 12th Result 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 results on 14 January for students who took the Winter Zone board exams for the 2025 session. Students can view their results on the official websites jkbose.nic.in or jkresults.nic.in.

Students should keep their JKBOSE Class 12 roll number handy to check their results online. As clarified in official instructions shared by local media, name-based searches are not supported on the main JKBOSE result portals.

Students are advised to take a printout of their provisional marks for future use, such as during admission procedures, until the original mark sheets are issued by the Board to respective schools.

JKBOSE 10th and 12th Result 2025: Websites to Check

Students can access their scorecards online through the JKBOSE result portals. The board publishes the results on its official website, jkbose.nic.in, and also on jkresults.nic.in.

JKBOSE 10th and 12th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for “JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2025” or “JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and any other required information in the login box.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your results on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future use.

Direct Link to Check - JKBOSE 10th Result 2025

Direct Link to Check - JKBOSE 12th Result 2025

JKBOSE 10th Result 2025: Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for the Class 10 examination stands at 84.04%. More than 94,000 students took part in the exam, including 68,804 candidates from the Kashmir division and 25,224 from the Jammu winter zone.

About JKBOSE 10th and 12th Exam 2025:

According to the official data issued by the Board, 94,783 students registered for the Class 10 JKBOSE examination this year. Of these, 68,804 candidates were from the Kashmir division, 25,224 from the winter zone areas of Jammu, 660 from Kargil, and 95 from Leh.

For the October–November session, the Class 12 examinations commenced on 8 November 2025, while the Class 11 examinations began on 19 November 2025.

Education Loan Information:

