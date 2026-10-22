J&K Doubles MBBS, BDS Interns’ Monthly Stipend To Rs 25,000 From October 1: Check Key Details

The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified a substantial increase in the monthly stipend paid to medical interns, raising the amount from ₹12,300 to ₹25,000. The revised payment will apply from October 1, 2026, and covers interns pursuing Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), as well as Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs).

The revision more than doubles the previous monthly amount and is expected to provide additional financial support to interns during their compulsory training. The decision also comes amid protests over delays in implementing the proposed stipend enhancement, making the notification an important development for medical trainees across the Union Territory.

ALSO READ: ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Result Out: 14,818 Candidates Pass, Check Who Secured AIR 1

The revised rate will benefit eligible interns working in the region's healthcare system as they gain clinical experience and contribute to patient care under supervision.

In a significant decision, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir has formally notified the enhancement of the monthly stipend for MBBS/BDS interns, including Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), from ₹12,300 to ₹25,000, effective October 1, 2026. Recognising the vital contribution of young medical professionals to J&K’s healthcare system, the decision provides much-needed financial support while acknowledging their dedication and commitment to patient care. @sakinaitoo — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) October 21, 2026

J&K Medical Interns To Receive ₹25,000 Monthly Stipend

Under the revised arrangement, eligible MBBS and BDS interns will receive ₹25,000 per month instead of the earlier ₹12,300. Foreign Medical Graduates undertaking their internship are also included in the revised stipend structure.

The increase represents an additional ₹12,700 per month for eligible interns. With the new rate scheduled to take effect from October 1, 2026, the notification establishes the revised monthly amount for the covered categories.

The enhancement is intended to provide greater financial assistance to medical graduates during their internship, a stage in which they gain practical experience in clinical settings and develop the skills required for professional medical practice.

Stipend Hike Covers MBBS, BDS Interns And Foreign Medical Graduates

The revised stipend applies to three categories of medical trainees: MBBS interns, BDS interns and Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) covered by the government notification.

For FMGs, the internship forms part of the process of obtaining the required practical clinical training in India. Their inclusion means that eligible candidates in this category will also receive the revised monthly payment.

The increase is relevant to medical and dental graduates undertaking internship training across Jammu and Kashmir. During this period, interns work in healthcare institutions, gain exposure to clinical procedures, and assist in patient care under the supervision of qualified professionals.

The higher stipend is expected to ease some of the financial pressure associated with this training period.

Government Notification Follows Protests Over Stipend Revision

The announcement follows protests by medical interns over delays in implementing the stipend hike. The formal notification marks a development in the matter, setting out the revised payment and its effective date.

The demand for a higher stipend has been linked to the financial support available to interns during their compulsory training. Medical graduates undertake clinical duties while gaining practical experience, making the stipend an important source of support during this phase.

With the revised amount set at ₹25,000 per month, eligible interns will receive more than twice the previous stipend. The new rate is scheduled to apply from October 1, 2026.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027: When Will Board Exam Timetable Be Released? Check Latest Updates

How Much Will Eligible Medical Interns Receive?

The revised monthly payment can be understood through the following figures:

Earlier monthly stipend: ₹12,300

Revised monthly stipend: ₹25,000

Monthly increase: ₹12,700

Effective date: October 1, 2026

Eligible categories: MBBS interns, BDS interns and covered Foreign Medical Graduates

The notification provides financial relief to eligible medical trainees while recognising their contribution to healthcare delivery across Jammu and Kashmir.

Medical interns play a supporting role in hospitals and other healthcare institutions while completing supervised clinical training. The stipend enhancement is expected to help them manage expenses during this period as they prepare for the next stage of their medical careers.

Eligible candidates should refer to the relevant government notification or their institutions for details about implementation and payment procedures.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI