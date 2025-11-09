The Indian Education Board has taken a historic step by announcing the ‘First National Sports Competition’ for students of its affiliated schools.

Grand Opening in Haridwar

This competition will be held across various cities in the country, giving students an opportunity to compete at the national level. The board’s objective is to inculcate sportsmanship, teach teamwork, and promote a healthy lifestyle among students. The event will take place on various dates in November, featuring both traditional and modern sports. The competition will begin with great enthusiasm on November 9–10 in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

At Patanjali Gurukulam School, spectators will witness exciting matches of wrestling, judo, and mallakhamb, while Patanjali Acharyakulam School will host basketball, handball, and kabaddi. These sports will enhance not only the students’ physical agility but also their strategic thinking. Held on the sacred land of Haridwar, the event will become not only a festival of sports but also a symbol of health awareness inspired by the yoga tradition.

Volleyball In Agra On November 13–14

Following this, on November 13–14, a thrilling volleyball competition will be held at the sports ground of GSS Inter College in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. In the city of the Taj Mahal, boys and girls will challenge each other with shots across the net, testing their teamwork and quick decision-making abilities. Agra’s selection as a venue is significant because this historic city offers a blend of cultural heritage and sportsmanship.

Athletics, Badminton To Shine In Lucknow

On November 17–18, Isabella Thoburn School in Lalbagh, Lucknow, will host athletics and badminton events. The running, jumping, and throwing competitions on the athletics track will test students’ endurance, while the badminton court will keep spectators captivated with fast-paced rallies. The royal charm of Lucknow will make this event even more vibrant and appealing.

Finally, on November 21–22, the American International School in Jaipur, Rajasthan, will host yoga and kho-kho events. The yoga sessions will teach students mental peace, while the fast-paced game of kho-kho will bring alive the energy of traditional Indian sports. This event in the Pink City will stand as a symbol of cultural diversity.

Experts believe that such events will help develop discipline, leadership, and stress management skills among students. The Board President said, “This is not merely a sports event, but a seed of nation-building.”

Excitement is widespread across the country in anticipation of the successful organisation of this event. Parents also see it as an important milestone in their children’s academic journey. Overall, the First National Sports Competition will prove to be a unique example of the integration of education and sports, one that is likely to become a cherished tradition in the years to come.

