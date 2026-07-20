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English NewsEducationIndia's Students Make History! PM Modi Congratulates Historic All-Gold Win At International Chemistry Olympiad

India's Students Make History! PM Modi Congratulates Historic All-Gold Win At International Chemistry Olympiad

PM Modi congratulates India's all-gold Chemistry Olympiad team after the country's best-ever performance, inspiring students to pursue science.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 10:29 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the four-member Indian team that achieved a historic clean sweep of gold medals at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2026, held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from July 10 to 19. The remarkable performance has been described as India’s best-ever result at the prestigious global competition. 

The Indian contingent consisted of Debadatta Priyadarshi, Harshit Singhal, Kabeer Chhillar and Sandeep Kuchi, all of whom secured gold medals in the world’s leading chemistry competition for school students. 

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PM Modi Praises India’s Young Scientists 

Sharing his message on X, the Prime Minister celebrated the achievement and highlighted the growing impact of Indian students on the international stage. 

"India’s Yuva Shakti continues to make a mark globally! Congratulations to our team of Debadatta Priyadarshi, Harshit Singhal, Kabeer Chhillar and Sandeep Kuchi for winning Gold Medals at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad. This was India’s best performance at this prestigious platform." 

He further added: 

Their brilliance, dedication, and passion for science have made the entire nation proud. It will also motivate countless young minds to study and excel in chemistry." 

The Prime Minister said the accomplishment of these young scientists would inspire many students across the country to pursue science with greater enthusiasm. 

India Finishes Joint First in Global Medal Table 

The 2026 edition of the International Chemistry Olympiad was the largest in the competition’s history, featuring 363 students from 93 countries. India finished joint first in the country-wise medal standings alongside China, Vietnam and the Individual Participants Group B from Russia. 

This was India’s 27th participation in the Olympiad, and the first time the country has achieved an all-gold haul. Over its appearances, Indian students have earned gold, silver and bronze medals consistently, with the recent decade showing a particularly strong record in both gold and silver categories. 

Biology Olympiad Team Also Wins Multiple Medals 

In a separate post, PM Modi also congratulated the Indian team that competed at the 37th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2026 in Vilnius, Lithuania. 

"It is a matter of immense happiness that in the 37th International Biology Olympiad held in Vilnius, Lithuania, all four Indian team members secured medals, including one Gold. Proud of Bhavyaa Gunwal, Soumil Maity, Nishit Kalani and Anmol Kumar for their success at the Olympiad. They have shown immense knowledge of subjects like Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Animal Physiology, Animal Morphology and Systematics as well as Plant Computational Biology. I am certain that this success will encourage several more youngsters." 

The Biology Olympiad saw participation from 307 students representing 78 countries, with medals awarded across gold, silver and bronze categories. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News PM Modi Chemistry Olympiad International Chemistry Olympiad
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