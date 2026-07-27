Kathmandu: In a significant step towards strengthening educational infrastructure with Indian assistance, the foundation stone for the Shree Maheshwar Secondary School building was jointly laid today in Bheemdatt Municipality-10, Kanchanpur district, on Sunday.

The ceremony was conducted by Basist Nandan, First Secretary at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, and Nilam Lekhak Joshi, Deputy Chief of Bheemdatt Municipality.

The new school building is being constructed with financial assistance of approximately Nepali Rupees 19 million from the Government of India under its High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) scheme.

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"The project will be implemented directly through the Bheemdatt Municipality. This marks the 11th HICDP initiative in Kanchanpur district, underscoring the sustained developmental partnership between the two countries in the region," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced in a release.

Speaking at the event, Nilam Lekhak Joshi and other local stakeholders expressed deep appreciation for the consistent support extended by the Government of India. They highlighted that the new infrastructure would significantly improve the learning environment for both students and educators in the municipality.

"This school building will provide better facilities, safer classrooms, and an enhanced atmosphere for academic growth," Joshi noted, adding that such projects directly contribute to the overall development of local communities.

Basist Nandan, representing the Indian side, emphasised the importance of people-centric initiatives in strengthening bilateral ties. He reiterated that education remains a priority area in India's development cooperation with Nepal.

As close neighbours bound by deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people connections, India and Nepal continue to collaborate across multiple sectors, including infrastructure, health, education, and capacity building. The HICDP scheme is one of the key instruments through which the Government of India supports the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting inclusive growth and improving access to essential services in underserved areas.

These community development projects are designed to deliver tangible benefits at the grassroots level. In Kanchanpur, previous HICDPs have already contributed to improvements in health posts, community halls, drinking water schemes, and other vital facilities.

The new Shree Maheshwar Secondary School building is expected to serve hundreds of students, addressing long-standing challenges related to inadequate classrooms and basic amenities in government schools.

Local residents and school authorities have welcomed the initiative, viewing it as a boost to educational standards in the far-western region. Education experts note that modern school infrastructure plays a crucial role in reducing dropout rates, improving teacher retention, and enabling better academic performance, especially in rural and semi-urban municipalities like Bheemdatt.

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This latest project reflects the broader commitment of both nations to work together for mutual prosperity. Over the years, India has supported numerous infrastructure and capacity-building initiatives across Nepal, ranging from large-scale projects such as cross-border roads and power transmission lines to smaller yet highly impactful community-level developments

.The foundation stone laying ceremony concluded with optimism that the completed school building will not only strengthen educational outcomes but also serve as a symbol of enduring friendship and cooperation between India and Nepal. Construction is expected to commence shortly, with the project anticipated to be completed within the stipulated timeframe, bringing long-term benefits to the students and the wider community of Bheemdatt Municipality.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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