India AI Impact Summit 2026: Education Ministry To Lead Key Session On AI In Education

HomeEducationIndia AI Impact Summit 2026: Education Ministry To Lead Key Session On AI In Education

Education Ministry to host key AI-in-education session at India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

By : ANI | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 10:42 AM (IST)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education is organising a special session titled "Ministry of Education - Pushing the Frontier of AI in India" on 17th February, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.

The session will be attended by the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, and the Minister of State for Education & Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (IC), Jayant Chaudhary, marking another significant milestone in the Ministry's continued efforts to leverage the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence in education.

This session forms part of the Ministry's approach to integrating AI across the education ecosystem, aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the national goals of Viksit Bharat 2047.Over the last decade, the Ministry of Education has progressively laid the foundations for AI-enabled education through national digital platforms, policy frameworks, institutional reforms, and large-scale capacity building initiatives spanning school education, higher education, skilling, and advanced research and innovation ecosystems.

Following last year's Budget announcement, the Government has established a Centre of Excellence in AI for Education at IIT Madras. The Ministry has also conducted wide-ranging consultations with academia, industry, civil society, and government bodies to chart the roadmap for AI integration in education. Recently, the Minister held discussions with AI startup founders working in the education sector and chaired the two-day "Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026", bringing together key stakeholders to advance responsible AI-driven transformation.

The session at the Summit will highlight India's transition from policy vision to implementation at scale, leveraging public digital infrastructure, Centres of Excellence, teacher training programmes, curriculum integration, and deep collaboration with industry and startups.

The panel will feature eminent leaders from academia, industry, and the investment ecosystem: Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Founder & CEO, Zoho Corporation; Dr. Vibhu Mittal, Technologist & Innovation Leader, Inflection; Shri Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners; Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur; Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; Prof. Sunita Sarawagi, IIT Bombay.

The session will be moderated by Prof. Manoj S. Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu.

The discussion will focus on how governance frameworks, national learning platforms, indigenous AI innovation, and responsible deployment of frontier AI models are converging to reshape education outcomes in India. Emphasising systemic interventions rather than isolated pilots, the session will showcase how policy, institutions, and technology are being aligned for sustainable, nationwide impact.

The session aims to brainstorm India's national AI-in-education roadmap, strengthen industry-academia-government collaboration.

Also read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News India AI Impact Summit 2026 AI-in-education Session AI-in-education Session At India AI Impact Summit 2026
Photo Gallery

