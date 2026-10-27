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English NewsEducationIIT Mandi Takes Science To 50 Himachal Schools With ‘Science On Wheels’ Initiative

IIT Mandi Takes Science To 50 Himachal Schools With ‘Science On Wheels’ Initiative

IIT Mandi launches Science on Wheels for 50 Himachal schools, bringing hands-on learning in robotics, space technology, sustainability and water filtration.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IIT Mandi launched 'Science on Wheels' for Himachal schools.
  • Programme promotes hands-on science education for 50 schools.
  • Interactive sessions cover robotics, space technology, sustainability.
  • Director Behera inaugurated with a live hydro-rocket demonstration.

Mandi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has launched the Department of Science and Technology (DST)-supported ‘Science on Wheels’ initiative to promote hands-on science education among students in 50 schools across Himachal Pradesh.

Developed in collaboration with Plaksha University and the Igniting Dreams of Young Minds (IDYM) Foundation, the mobile science education programme aims to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical experimentation for students from Classes 6 to 12.

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Following successful rollouts in Chhattisgarh and Punjab, the initiative has now been extended to Himachal Pradesh, where it will cover schools in districts including Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra.

Each school visit will feature an intensive six-hour programme, offering students interactive learning experiences in space technology, robotics, sustainability and water filtration. The initiative is designed to encourage scientific curiosity, critical thinking and experiential learning among schoolchildren.

The programme was inaugurated by IIT Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera at the IIT Mandi Campus School. A major highlight of the launch was a live hydro-rocket demonstration, which illustrated scientific principles such as force, pressure and motion through a practical experiment.

The initiative is being led by Rucha Joshi of Plaksha University, in collaboration with IIT Mandi and the IDYM Foundation, which is associated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

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Supported by the DST, the programme seeks to make science education more accessible and engaging for students, particularly by providing exposure to experiments and technology-based activities that may not be readily available in conventional classrooms.

Through its mobile outreach model, ‘Science on Wheels’ aims to strengthen scientific awareness among school students and inspire them to explore science, technology and innovation through practical learning.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Science on Wheels' initiative?

It is a DST-supported mobile science education program launched by IIT Mandi. It aims to promote hands-on science education and practical experimentation among students from Classes 6 to 12.

Which organizations collaborated on the 'Science on Wheels' initiative?

The initiative was developed in collaboration with Plaksha University and the Igniting Dreams of Young Minds (IDYM) Foundation. It is supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and led by IIT Mandi.

What topics do students learn through the 'Science on Wheels' program?

Students engage in interactive learning experiences covering space technology, robotics, sustainability, and water filtration. The program focuses on practical experimentation and experiential learning.

In which districts of Himachal Pradesh is 'Science on Wheels' being implemented?

The initiative covers schools in districts including Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra. This follows successful rollouts in Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

Published at : 27 Oct 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News IIT Mandi Himachal Schools Science On Wheels IIT Mandi Science On Wheels
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