IIM Kozhikode To Host Kerala Cabinet For 2-Day Retreat: Check Key Agenda, Details

Kozhikode: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) is set to host Chief Minister V D Satheesan and the Council of Ministers for a two-day residential strategic leadership retreat on September 4 and 5. The programme will bring Kerala’s political leadership together with academics and global experts to deliberate on the state’s long-term development priorities.

The retreat, titled 'Reimagining Keralam', will provide a platform for discussions on the opportunities and challenges that could shape the state’s future. IIM-K announced the programme on Thursday.

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IIM Kozhikode Retreat To Focus On Kerala’s Future

The initiative was conceptualised by IIM-K Director Prof Debashis Chatterjee after his meeting with CM Satheesan. According to the institute, the discussions will look beyond immediate administrative concerns and examine broader developments that could influence Kerala’s economic and social trajectory.

The programme is intended to encourage strategic thinking among the state’s leadership, with discussions centred on sustainable and inclusive growth. The retreat will also bring together IIM-K faculty members and international scholars to examine issues from different perspectives.

AI, Climate Change And Public Health Among Key Topics

A wide range of subjects has been included in the two-day programme. These include transformational leadership in the age of artificial intelligence, behavioural science and policy implementation, climate resilience, and disaster preparedness.

Public health and the changing demographic profile of the state will also feature in the discussions. Ageing and the emerging "silver economy" are among the areas listed for consideration.

Economic and fiscal renewal will form another important part of the retreat, along with employment, entrepreneurship and skills. The discussions could therefore be of interest to students and young professionals, particularly as skills, jobs and entrepreneurship remain closely linked to Kerala’s future economic opportunities.

Higher Education And Global Branding In Focus

Higher education is also among the subjects scheduled for discussion. The programme will examine the role of education and skills in supporting the state’s future development.

Another focus area will be positioning Keralam as a global brand. For students and parents, discussions around higher education, employment, entrepreneurship and emerging opportunities could offer insight into the broader priorities being considered for the state.

Faculty members from IIM-K will lead sessions alongside experts from Keio University in Japan and King’s College London, bringing international academic perspectives into the programme.

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IIM-K To Host Kerala Cabinet For Second Time

This is not the first time IIM-K has organised a dedicated leadership programme for the state cabinet. The institute said it had previously hosted the Council of Ministers led by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in 2011.

That programme was a day-long leadership and management initiative. The upcoming two-day retreat will similarly bring political leadership and academic experts together, but with a broader focus on the long-term challenges and opportunities facing Kerala.

With subjects ranging from artificial intelligence and climate resilience to higher education, employment and entrepreneurship, the 'Reimagining Keralam' retreat is expected to provide a wide-ranging platform for strategic discussions about the state’s future.

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