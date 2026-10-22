ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Result Out: 14,818 Candidates Pass, Check Who Secured AIR 1

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Intermediate September 2026 examination results, with 14,818 candidates clearing the examination. Neel Rajesh Shah from Mumbai and Chandak Sakshi from Nashik shared the top position, securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 502 marks each, equivalent to 83.67%. Candidates can access their CA Intermediate September 2026 results through the official result portal at caresults.icai.org.

Candidates must enter their registration number and roll number to view their qualifying status and marks.

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The results include the performance of candidates who appeared for Group I, Group II and both groups. ICAI has also released the merit list, allowing candidates to check the names and scores of the highest-ranking students.

CA Intermediate September 2026 Result: Group-Wise Pass Percentage

The group-wise results show different pass percentages across the three examination categories. Group I recorded a pass percentage of 23.14%, while Group II registered 18.92%. Among candidates who appeared for both groups, 13.21% cleared the examination.

Here is a breakdown of the results:

Group I: Of the 1,00,301 candidates who appeared, 23,210 passed, recording a pass percentage of 23.14%.

Group II: A total of 68,400 candidates appeared, of whom 12,938 cleared the examination. The pass percentage stood at 18.92%.

Both Groups: Among 38,339 candidates who appeared for both groups, 5,066 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 13.21%.

These figures provide candidates and their families with an overview of the examination outcomes for the September session.

Who Secured AIR 1 In CA Inter September 2026?

Neel Rajesh Shah of Mumbai and Chandak Sakshi of Nashik jointly claimed the first position in the CA Intermediate September 2026 merit list. Both candidates scored 502 marks out of 600, achieving 83.67%.

The top three rank holders are listed below:

AIR 1 (Joint): Neel Rajesh Shah, Mumbai, and Chandak Sakshi, Nashik — 502 marks each (83.67%).

AIR 2: Shruti V, Chennai — 492 marks (82%).

AIR 3: Prem Agarwal, Surat — 490 marks (81.67%).

Candidates can consult the merit list published by ICAI to check the rankings and identify the top performers in this examination session.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website at icai.org or go directly to caresults.icai.org.

Step 2: Locate the link for the CA Intermediate September 2026 result.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button to proceed.

Step 5: Check the results displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and save a copy for future reference.

What Are The Passing Criteria For CA Intermediate 2026?

To qualify for the CA Intermediate examination, candidates must secure at least 40 marks out of 100 in each paper and achieve an aggregate of at least 50% in the relevant group.

Meeting the minimum marks requirement in individual papers alone is not sufficient if the required aggregate is not achieved. Candidates should refer to ICAI's official examination guidelines for the applicable passing and exemption rules.

Those who have successfully cleared the required groups can proceed to the next stage of their Chartered Accountancy journey, subject to meeting the applicable eligibility and training requirements. Candidates should check ICAI's official instructions for the process of commencing articleship training.

CA Intermediate September 2026 Exam Dates

The CA Intermediate examinations for the September 2026 session were conducted from September 1 to September 12.

The Group I papers took place on September 1, 3, and 6, while the Group II examinations were held on September 8, 10 and 12.

With the results now available, candidates can review their performance and plan their next steps based on their qualifying status. Those who did not clear the required groups can consult ICAI's official announcements for information about subsequent examination sessions and applicable procedures.

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CA Foundation Result 2026: When Will Results Be Announced?

Candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation September 2026 examination are also waiting for their results. ICAI has not confirmed the result declaration date in the information available here.

Media reports have suggested that the results could be announced between October 23 and October 26. However, these dates remain unconfirmed until ICAI issues an official notification.

The CA Foundation examinations for the September 2026 session were conducted on September 2, 5, 7 and 9.

Candidates are advised to monitor ICAI's official website for the announcement and access the results only through authorised channels. An official confirmation will provide clarity on the declaration date and the procedure for checking the CA Foundation September 2026 result.

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