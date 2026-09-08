IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026 Soon: Check Marking Scheme, Scorecard Details And Steps To Download

IBPS PO Result 2026: Candidates who appeared for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officer preliminary examination are awaiting the result. The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026 is expected to be announced by the third week of September on the official website at ibps.in.

The preliminary examination was held on August 22 and 23. Once the result is declared, candidates will need their registration number, password, and the security code shown on the screen to access their result.

The IBPS PO prelims examination was conducted for a total of 100 marks and included questions from three sections English Language, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates should also note that IBPS does not release an answer key for the PO examination.

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IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026: What Happens After The Result?

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the next stage of the selection process. The IBPS PO Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 4 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

However, the prelims result will not be counted towards the final provisional allotment list. Candidates should therefore keep track of the results and subsequent examination requirements after the preliminary stage.

IBPS PO Result 2026: How To Download Prelims Result

Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Select the link titled "IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026" available on the homepage.

Step 3: The result link will take you to the login page.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and security code. The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy saved for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to carefully check the details displayed on the result after downloading it.

IBPS PO Prelims 2026: Check The Marking Scheme

Understanding the marking scheme is important for candidates assessing their performance in the preliminary examination. The exam carries a total of 100 marks.

Candidates receive one mark for every correct response. However, an incorrect answer attracts a deduction of 0.25 marks.

The examination body considers both correct and incorrect responses while calculating the final score. Candidates should therefore take the negative marking into account when assessing their expected performance.

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IBPS PO Prelims Result 2026: Key Points To Remember

The IBPS PO preliminary result is expected by the third week of September, and candidates will be able to access it through the official IBPS website once released.

The prelims examination was conducted on August 22 and 23, while candidates who qualify will move on to the Mains examination scheduled for October 4. The prelims marks will not be considered for the final IBPS provisional allotment list.

Candidates should keep their registration number and password ready so that they can check the result without difficulty once the result link is activated.

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