Himachal Schools To Get New Buildings As CM Releases Rs 4 Crore For Rachauli, Kasha-Pat

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has fulfilled the commitments made to children and residents during the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme by releasing Rs 15.75 crore for various development works in Bhatwari of Rohru and Kasha-Pat of Rampur assembly constituencies, a statement on Thursday said.

As part of the initiative to strengthen educational infrastructure, the government has released Rs four crore to build new school buildings at Rachauli and Kasha-Pat.

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During an interaction with students at Rampur School in the first week of October, one student asked the chief minister to provide Rs 2 crore to build a new building for Government Senior Secondary School, Rachauli, the statement said.

Responding to the request, the chief minister announced the allocation, which the Planning Department has now approved. Similarly, the Planning Department approved and released Rs 2 crore for constructing a new building for Kasha-Pat School, the statement said.

During his visits to the two assembly segments in the first week of October, the chief minister listened to residents' demands and concerns and assured them of timely action.

The statement said in line with these commitments, the government has released Rs 15.75 crore for nine development works.

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The sanctioned funds will support the strengthening and improvement of essential infrastructure, including roads, bridges, footbridges, crash barriers and other public facilities in the region.

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