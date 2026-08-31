India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationHimachal School Gets Rs 17.5 Crore New Building: CM Sukhu Lays Foundation Stone In Hamirpur

Himachal School Gets Rs 17.5 Crore New Building: CM Sukhu Lays Foundation Stone In Hamirpur

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lays foundation stone for a Rs 17.52 crore school building in Nadaun.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 10:11 AM (IST)

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a new building for Government Senior Secondary School, Nadaun in Hamirpur district, to be constructed for Rs 17.52 crore.

The building will have six classrooms, seven laboratories, two staff rooms, a principal's office, electric room, NSS room, conference room, library, control room, music room, dance room and art room, besides other basic amenities.

ALSO READ: NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Soon: How To Calculate Your Score, Check Marking Scheme And Tie-Breaking Rules

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said the existing school building had become old and the new campus would be completed by December this year.

"The new campus will be modern, spacious and aesthetically appealing, providing students with better educational facilities," he said.

The chief minister said teachers were being recruited in schools strictly based on merit and additional teachers would be engaged by September 30 to strengthen the teaching system and address staff shortages.

Sukhu said the state government prioritises strengthening educational infrastructure to ensure students, particularly those in rural areas, can access quality education closer to home.

He said the government was also developing a state-of-the-art sports complex at Nadaun, where facilities for around 14 indoor sports would be available.

The government was working to develop the local economy through sports tourism and create new opportunities for the youth, he said.

Sukhu said work was also underway to establish an AIIMS-level Ayurvedic institution in Hamirpur. Around 74 bighas of land had been identified for the proposed institution and the bidding process had been initiated, he said.

ALSO READ: NEET PG 2026 Exam Rescheduled In Jaipur After Power Outage At Centre; Candidates Stage Protest

He further said a new ghat would be developed in Nadaun along the Beas river near the Nadaun bridge for Rs 250 crore.

The bus stand would also be upgraded to provide better facilities to commuters, the chief minister said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 31 Aug 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Himachal Cm Himachal News Sukhvinder SIngh Sukhu Himachal School 17.5 Crore Himachal School Building
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Himachal School Gets Rs 17.5 Crore New Building: CM Sukhu Lays Foundation Stone In Hamirpur
Himachal School Gets Rs 17.5 Crore New Building: CM Sukhu Lays Foundation Stone In Hamirpur
Education
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Soon: How To Calculate Your Score, Check Marking Scheme And Tie-Breaking Rules
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Soon: How To Calculate Your Score, Check Marking Scheme And Tie-Breaking Rules
Education
NEET PG 2026 Exam Rescheduled In Jaipur After Power Outage At Centre; Candidates Stage Protest
NEET PG 2026 Exam Rescheduled In Jaipur After Power Outage At Centre; Candidates Stage Protest
Education
UGC-NET June 2026 Result Out For 84 Subjects, Re-Exam For 3 On Sept 9-10
UGC-NET June 2026 Result Out For 84 Subjects, Re-Exam For 3 On Sept 9-10
Advertisement

Videos

DISASTER DAY 6: Nepal’s devastating disaster enters its sixth day as rescue operations continue.
BEDHNA VILLAGE: Four people die in Bihar’s Barh area after allegedly consuming alcohol during a party
TRISHULI TUNNEL: Rescue operation enters Day 5 to save workers trapped inside the tunnel.
POLICE ENCOUNTER: Two accused in the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan were killed in a police encounter in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh
BISHKEK ARRIVAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, after a two-day visit to Uzbekistan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget