Himachal School Gets Rs 17.5 Crore New Building: CM Sukhu Lays Foundation Stone In Hamirpur

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a new building for Government Senior Secondary School, Nadaun in Hamirpur district, to be constructed for Rs 17.52 crore.

The building will have six classrooms, seven laboratories, two staff rooms, a principal's office, electric room, NSS room, conference room, library, control room, music room, dance room and art room, besides other basic amenities.

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Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said the existing school building had become old and the new campus would be completed by December this year.

"The new campus will be modern, spacious and aesthetically appealing, providing students with better educational facilities," he said.

The chief minister said teachers were being recruited in schools strictly based on merit and additional teachers would be engaged by September 30 to strengthen the teaching system and address staff shortages.

Sukhu said the state government prioritises strengthening educational infrastructure to ensure students, particularly those in rural areas, can access quality education closer to home.

He said the government was also developing a state-of-the-art sports complex at Nadaun, where facilities for around 14 indoor sports would be available.

The government was working to develop the local economy through sports tourism and create new opportunities for the youth, he said.

Sukhu said work was also underway to establish an AIIMS-level Ayurvedic institution in Hamirpur. Around 74 bighas of land had been identified for the proposed institution and the bidding process had been initiated, he said.

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He further said a new ghat would be developed in Nadaun along the Beas river near the Nadaun bridge for Rs 250 crore.

The bus stand would also be upgraded to provide better facilities to commuters, the chief minister said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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