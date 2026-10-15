Himachal Pradesh To Introduce Moral Education In Schools From Next Academic Session: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that moral education will become part of the school syllabus from the next academic session. He made the announcement on Wednesday while interacting with students at a CBSE school in Kaza, located in the Lahaul and Spiti district.

During the interaction, students raised concerns about school facilities and suggested changes to the curriculum. Sukhu assured them that the government would work towards improving residential arrangements for students and teachers, while also discussing skill development opportunities for young people in the region.

ALSO READ: GATE 2027 Registration Reopens Today: Apply With Late Fee By October 16, Check Direct Link

Himachal Government Plans Separate Hostels For Boys And Girls

A student told the Chief Minister that the school had 85 enrolled students, including 46 girls staying in a hostel. The student also highlighted a shortage of essential hostel staff, including a cook, cleaning personnel and a female warden, according to a statement.

Responding to the concerns, Sukhu said separate hostel facilities would be built for boys and girls to improve students’ living arrangements. He also announced plans for a separate residential block for teachers.

The Chief Minister pledged that adequate funds would be provided to develop better school infrastructure in the region.

Student Requests Environmental Studies In School Curriculum

The interaction also covered the role of environmental education in schools. One student asked the government to include environmental studies in the school curriculum.

Responding to the suggestion, Sukhu said, "Environmental protection is an extremely important subject. Only if the environment survives, we will survive,"

The discussion highlighted students’ interest in environmental protection and the subjects they would like to see included in their education.

ALSO READ: Allahabad HC Directs UP Govt To Probe Functioning Of ‘Dummy School’, Coaching Centre In Azamgarh

Skill Training Courses Planned For Spiti Region

Alongside the proposed introduction of moral education, Sukhu said skill training courses would soon be launched in the region. The government would also consider specialised training programmes related to tourism.

These courses are intended to create self-employment opportunities for local youth. The announcement formed part of the Chief Minister’s interaction with students in Kaza, where educational needs, school facilities, and future training opportunities were discussed.

The proposed measures include changes to the school syllabus, improved hostel facilities for students, residential accommodation for teachers, and potential skill development programmes focused on tourism.

(With PTI Inputs)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI