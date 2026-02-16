Himachal Approves Rs 1,617 Crore To Upgrade Medical Colleges And Super-Speciality Institutes

Shimla: With the objective of providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services across the State, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved Rs 1,617 crore in the first phase of the Rs 3,000 crore comprehensive healthcare modernisation initiative.

This investment will upgrade infrastructure in Government Medical Colleges, Super Speciality Centres and Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans. The project is scheduled for implementation from 1st April 2026 to 30th April 2031.

Timely medical intervention is critical to patient outcomes. Delays in diagnosis and treatment not only worsen health conditions but also significantly escalate costs. Studies suggest that late diagnosis can increase a patient's medical expenses by 30-50 per cent, underscoring the importance of strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring prompt access to quality care.

A Government Spokesperson stated here today that under this ambitious initiative, institutions will be equipped with high-end diagnostic facilities, simulation-based medical training systems, AI-enabled handheld X-ray devices and integrated digital health platforms.

The project aims to ensure timely access to specialised care, reduce referral-related costs, improve patient outcomes and strengthen emergency response systems in remote and far-flung areas. It will also promote gender-equitable, climate-resilient healthcare, positioning Himachal Pradesh as a pioneering State in accessible, technology-driven public health modernisation.

The Spokesperson stated that the first component of the project focuses on strengthening physical infrastructure. This includes new construction, renovation and upgradation of academic blocks, outpatient and inpatient facilities in Government Medical Colleges.

High-fidelity simulation centres, AR/VR-based training facilities, digital libraries, and skill labs integrated with e-learning platforms will also be established. Advanced imaging and diagnostic equipment, such as MRI, CT scanners, digital radiology systems, and molecular diagnostic laboratories, will be installed. Digital platforms, including PACS, LIMS, Telemedicine and Learning Management Systems (LMS), will be integrated to enable interoperable data exchange in accordance with ABDM standards, a release said.

Under the second component, tertiary care centres at IGMC Shimla, AIMSS Chamiana and Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur will be further strengthened. Services such as renal and bone marrow transplant, neurosurgery, cardiothoracic surgery, advanced endoscopic procedures, pediatric care and robotic-assisted surgeries will be expanded.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Institutions will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies, including O-arm 3D imaging, neuro-navigation systems, robotic surgery platforms, and integrated critical care monitoring systems. An Advanced Pediatric Care and Innovation Centre will also be established to integrate critical, surgical and tele-enabled pediatric healthcare delivery.

The third component of the project aims to strengthen Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans by equipping them with modern diagnostic and surgical facilities, including CT scanners, mobile X-ray units, ultrasound machines, laparoscopic systems, and ophthalmic surgical units. Telemedicine services and digital referral networks will be expanded to seamlessly connect district hospitals with tertiary and super-speciality centres.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the State Government is fully committed to providing specialised, high-quality healthcare services to the people.

He emphasised that several initiatives have already been undertaken to modernise health institutions across the State. The Government has introduced robotic surgery facilities at AIMSS Chamiana and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, and similar facilities will soon be extended to other medical colleges to benefit patients.

He further added that the State Government plans to invest Rs. 3000 crore in the coming period to equip health institutions with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

According to health department data, 9.5 lakh patients travel outside Himachal Pradesh annually for treatment, resulting in an economic loss of Rs. 1350 crore to the state's GDP. If quality healthcare services are made available across the state, it is estimated that Rs 550 crore in annual GDP could be saved, along with valuable time for patients.

