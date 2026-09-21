Haryana To Rebuild 150 Schools With Rs 400 Crore Investment: CM Saini

Kurukshetra: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the government has surveyed schools across the state and identified 150 schools whose buildings will be reconstructed at Rs 400 crore.

The youth of Haryana, after receiving quality education in better school buildings, will play an important role in fulfilling the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', he said, adding that the government has released Rs 400 crore for taking up the construction of these buildings.

ALSO READ: September 21 School Holiday: Check Where Schools Are Closed Today Across States

Speaking at a programme in the Ladwa Assembly constituency, Saini announced Rs 21 lakh for development works in village Bir Kheri and Rs 2 lakh for books for the village library.

He also announced Rs 50 lakh for construction of a community centre in village Anthedi and also announced beautification works at the cremation ground.

Attacking Congress, Saini said that during the Congress government, people in the state had to wait for several days even to get electricity. However, the present government has ensured 24-hour power supply to every village.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is providing free 2-KW solar panels to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh. As a result, electricity bills of these households have been reduced to zero.

He said that, in fulfilling its electoral commitments, the government is providing free dialysis to kidney patients. Similarly, treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh is being provided free of cost under the Ayushman scheme.

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Release Update, Check Latest Details

These initiatives have strengthened the poor and people at the bottom of Haryana's socio-economic pyramid. In addition, colleges have been established at every 20-km distance, he said.

Under the ongoing month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' in the state, various departments set up stalls in Kalirano and Sultanpur villages, where public grievances were heard and applications were received from eligible beneficiaries for various government schemes.

During the programmes, various departments, including the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission and Animal Husbandry Department, set up stalls and informed the public about schemes and services related to their respective departments.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI