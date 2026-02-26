Haryana to Launch ‘CM Shri Schools’ on PM SHRI Model, RTE Seats Reserved: Minister Dhanda

Chandigarh: Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda on Wednesday said the state government will soon start 'CM Shri Schools' on the lines of 'PM Shri Schools' and those would follow the CBSE pattern.

Launched in September 2022, the PM SHRI scheme is a centrally sponsored initiative which aims to transform selected schools into model institutions showcasing all components of the National Education Policy-2020.

These schools focus on quality education, holistic development and 21st-century skills, while also serving as mentor institutions for neighbouring schools.

Replying to a question raised during the ongoing budget session of the state assembly, Dhanda, also stated that the Education Department has reserved 25 per cent seats at the entry-level classes in private schools for students belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections and Disadvantaged Groups.

During the last academic session, 14,127 applications were received for admission in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, out of which 11,803 successful applicants were allotted private schools, he said.

The minister further said that for admission under RTE, the annual family income must be less than Rs 1.80 lakh.

