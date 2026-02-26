Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationHaryana to Launch ‘CM Shri Schools’ on PM SHRI Model, RTE Seats Reserved: Minister Dhanda

Haryana to Launch ‘CM Shri Schools’ on PM SHRI Model, RTE Seats Reserved: Minister Dhanda

Haryana to launch CM Shri Schools on PM SHRI model; 25% private school seats reserved under RTE.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 10:16 AM (IST)

Chandigarh: Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda on Wednesday said the state government will soon start 'CM Shri Schools' on the lines of 'PM Shri Schools' and those would follow the CBSE pattern.

Launched in September 2022, the PM SHRI scheme is a centrally sponsored initiative which aims to transform selected schools into model institutions showcasing all components of the National Education Policy-2020.

These schools focus on quality education, holistic development and 21st-century skills, while also serving as mentor institutions for neighbouring schools.

Replying to a question raised during the ongoing budget session of the state assembly, Dhanda, also stated that the Education Department has reserved 25 per cent seats at the entry-level classes in private schools for students belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections and Disadvantaged Groups.

During the last academic session, 14,127 applications were received for admission in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, out of which 11,803 successful applicants were allotted private schools, he said.

The minister further said that for admission under RTE, the annual family income must be less than Rs 1.80 lakh.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CM Shri Schools PM SHRI Model RTE Seats Reserved Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda Haryana CM Shri Schools
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Haryana to Launch ‘CM Shri Schools’ on PM SHRI Model, RTE Seats Reserved: Minister Dhanda
Haryana to Launch ‘CM Shri Schools’ on PM SHRI Model, RTE Seats Reserved: Minister Dhanda
Education
GATE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Open At goaps.iitg.ac.in, Know How To Raise Objection
GATE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Open At goaps.iitg.ac.in, Know How To Raise Objection
Education
UPSC Indian Forest Service Result 2025 Declared At upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here
UPSC Indian Forest Service Result 2025 Declared At upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here
Education
UP DElEd Result 2026 Declared At btcresult.in, Direct Link To Check Here
UP DElEd Result 2026 Declared At btcresult.in, Direct Link To Check Here
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe
Historic Moment: PM Modi Begins Historic 9-Year-Later Visit to Israel, Major Defense Deals Expected
Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget