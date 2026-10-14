Haryana To Build 700 Government School Buildings In A Year: CM Announces Plan

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed the School Education Department to expedite the rebuilding of around 700 schools, currently in a dilapidated state, according to an official statement.

The new school buildings should incorporate modern design specifications and ensure natural ventilation and solar panels, he said, adding that all buildings must be completed within a year.

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The chief minister issued the directions while chairing a review meeting of the School Education Department on Tuesday in the presence of Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda.

The statement said that Saini "reviewed various initiatives related to school education in the state, reconstruction of dilapidated buildings, basic facilities in schools, vacant teaching posts, digital education and student safety."

Discussions were also held on improving the quality of education and modernising schools.

Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Vijay Singh Dahiya told Saini that the state government operates a total of 14,297 schools across Haryana.

Of these, 719 are designated as model schools, including CM-EEE schools located every five kilometres, and PM SHRI and Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools, located every ten kilometres.

Work is underway to construct new buildings and carry out repairs as required in these schools, establish Information and Communication Technology labs, install at least one two-way communication system in every school, fill vacant teaching positions and provide other essential facilities, the statement read.

Saini also directed officials to find a permanent solution to waterlogging in government schools and suggested rainwater harvesting systems.

Drinking water quality should be tested in all 14,297 schools, he said.

A list of schools where water quality does not meet the prescribed standards should be prepared and submitted so that the concerned departments responsible for supplying drinking water can take corrective measures, he said, ordering RO systems wherever needed.

Saini also launched the Education Department's Swamsavak Shikshak Registration Portal for volunteer teachers to register.

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The BJP leader said that many retired teachers, ex-servicemen and individuals associated with the education sector are keen to contribute their free time to society through government initiatives.

Such people can register themselves as volunteer teachers through the portal, he said.

A committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner at the district level will be constituted to select suitable and eligible candidates from among these volunteers.

An officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police will be part of the committee.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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