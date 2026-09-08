Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has approved the purchase of 5 lakh data SIMs for students as part of its focus on quality and technical education. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the government is working to equip students with skills suited to the requirements of the present time.

Saini was chairing a meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) on Monday, where several proposals related to education, power, and public services were approved.

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5 Lakh Data SIMs Approved For Student Tablets

The Chief Minister said that 5 lakh tablets will be provided to students studying in Classes 10 to 12. Data SIMs will be procured for these tablets to support their use.

The move comes as the state government places emphasis on providing quality and technical education and helping students develop skills according to current demands.

Batteries Procurement Gets Committee Approval

The HPPC meeting also cleared the procurement of 220-volt tubular-type lead-acid batteries for the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited.

The purchase will cover five types of batteries, including capacities of 100 Ah, 200 Ah and 120 Ah, according to a release.

Assandh Sugar Mill Operation Approved For One Year

During the meeting, approval was also given for the operation of the Assandh Sugar Mill, which is run by HAFED.

The mill will operate for one year at a cost of Rs 11.90 crore. The approved cost includes annual overhauling, repair, maintenance, and material.

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59 Advanced Life Support Ambulances Approved

The committee further approved 59 Advanced Life Support ambulances under the National Health Mission.

Of the total ambulances approved, 33 will be allocated to the South Zone and 26 to the North Zone to provide better healthcare services to citizens.

Overall, the HPPC meeting approved service-related works worth more than Rs 90 crore.

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