Haryana Civil Services Exam Result 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the final result of the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Examination 2025, with Abhishek Saroha from Sonipat claiming the top position. Saroha scored 394.50 marks out of 675 to secure the first rank.

Kuldeep secured the second position with 392.90 marks, while Isha Kala finished third with 388.60 marks. Women candidates recorded a strong performance in the examination, with six women featuring among the top 10 rank holders.

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The final merit list reflects the performance of candidates who participated in the state civil services recruitment process. Candidates can refer to the Haryana Public Service Commission’s official notification for further information related to their scores, ranks and the next steps in the selection process.

Haryana HCS Result 2025: Check Top 10 Rank Holders

Abhishek Saroha led the merit list, followed by Kuldeep and Isha Kala. The remaining positions in the top 10 were secured by candidates who also made it to the final list.

Here is the list of the top 10 candidates:

Abhishek Saroha — Rank 1

Kuldeep — Rank 2

Isha Kala — Rank 3

Creamy — Rank 4

Chhavi — Rank 5

Rajat Phogat — Rank 6

Rahul Saini — Rank 7

Manvi — Rank 8

Reenu — Rank 9

Zainab Khatoon — Rank 10

Six women Isha Kala, Creamy, Chhavi, Manvi, Reenu and Zainab Khatoon secured places in the top 10, highlighting their strong performance in the examination.

Haryana Civil Services Exam 2025: Prelims And Mains Result Timeline

The HCS Examination 2025 selection process progressed through the preliminary and main examinations before the announcement of the final result.

The preliminary examination was held on April 26, 2026, and its result was declared on May 4. A category-wise result followed on May 20, while a revised result was announced on June 1.

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The main examination took place from June 27 to June 29, 2026. The results were released on September 17, leading up to the declaration of the final result by the Haryana Public Service Commission.

Candidates should consult the commission’s official notification for verified details about their marks, rank, and any further instructions concerning the selection process.

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