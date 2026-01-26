Hansraj College, Delhi University Announces 41 Non-Teaching Vacancies; Apply by February 5.  

DU Recruitment 2026: Delhi University’s Hansraj College has released a notification for recruitment to non-teaching posts for the year 2026. A total of 41 permanent positions will be filled, and interested candidates can submit their applications online through the Samarth Recruitment Portal by February 5, 2026.

The selection process will include a written examination, and for certain posts, a skill test or interview may also be conducted. Full details are available in the official notification.

DU Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Available

The college has announced openings for the following positions:

Administrative Officer – 1 post

Laboratory Assistant – 5 posts

Junior Assistant – 3 posts

Library Attendant – 3 posts

Laboratory Attendant – 29 posts

The number of Laboratory Attendant posts recently increased in the latest update.

DU Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can apply online through the Samarth Recruitment Portal. The steps are:

Step 1: Visit the official website at dunt.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Fill in the online application form.

Step 3: Upload required documents, photographs, and signatures.

Step 4: Submit the completed form before 5 February 2026.

DU Recruitment 2026: Important Dates and Details

Organisation: Hansraj College, Delhi University

Total Vacancies: 41

Application Mode: Online

Notification Release Date: 16 January 2026

Last Date to Apply: 5 February 2026

Job Location: New Delhi

DU Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted primarily based on a written exam comprising Paper-I and Paper-II. Depending on the post, a skill test or interview may also be conducted. Detailed selection criteria are provided in the official notification.

Education Loan Information:

