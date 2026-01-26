Hansraj College, Delhi University Announces 41 Non-Teaching Vacancies; Apply by February 5
Hansraj College, Delhi University invites applications for 41 non-teaching posts. Apply online by 5 Feb 2026.
DU Recruitment 2026: Delhi University’s Hansraj College has released a notification for recruitment to non-teaching posts for the year 2026. A total of 41 permanent positions will be filled, and interested candidates can submit their applications online through the Samarth Recruitment Portal by February 5, 2026.
The selection process will include a written examination, and for certain posts, a skill test or interview may also be conducted. Full details are available in the official notification.
DU Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Available
The college has announced openings for the following positions:
- Administrative Officer – 1 post
- Laboratory Assistant – 5 posts
- Junior Assistant – 3 posts
- Library Attendant – 3 posts
- Laboratory Attendant – 29 posts
The number of Laboratory Attendant posts recently increased in the latest update.
Hansraj College, Delhi University Announces 41 Non-Teaching Vacancies; Apply by February 5.
DU Recruitment 2026: How to Apply
Candidates can apply online through the Samarth Recruitment Portal. The steps are:
Step 1: Visit the official website at dunt.uod.ac.in.
Step 2: Fill in the online application form.
Step 3: Upload required documents, photographs, and signatures.
Step 4: Submit the completed form before 5 February 2026.
DU Recruitment 2026: Important Dates and Details
- Organisation: Hansraj College, Delhi University
- Total Vacancies: 41
- Application Mode: Online
- Notification Release Date: 16 January 2026
- Last Date to Apply: 5 February 2026
- Job Location: New Delhi
- Official Website: www.hansrajcollege.ac.in
DU Recruitment 2026: Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted primarily based on a written exam comprising Paper-I and Paper-II. Depending on the post, a skill test or interview may also be conducted. Detailed selection criteria are provided in the official notification.
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI