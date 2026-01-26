Hansraj College, Delhi University Announces 41 Non-Teaching Vacancies; Apply by February 5.  

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationHansraj College, Delhi University Announces 41 Non-Teaching Vacancies; Apply by February 5

Hansraj College, Delhi University invites applications for 41 non-teaching posts. Apply online by 5 Feb 2026.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 02:11 PM (IST)

DU Recruitment 2026: Delhi University’s Hansraj College has released a notification for recruitment to non-teaching posts for the year 2026. A total of 41 permanent positions will be filled, and interested candidates can submit their applications online through the Samarth Recruitment Portal by February 5, 2026. 

The selection process will include a written examination, and for certain posts, a skill test or interview may also be conducted. Full details are available in the official notification. 

DU Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Available 

The college has announced openings for the following positions: 

  • Administrative Officer – 1 post 
  • Laboratory Assistant – 5 posts 
  • Junior Assistant – 3 posts 
  • Library Attendant – 3 posts 
  • Laboratory Attendant – 29 posts 

The number of Laboratory Attendant posts recently increased in the latest update. 

DU Recruitment 2026: How to Apply 

Candidates can apply online through the Samarth Recruitment Portal. The steps are: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at dunt.uod.ac.in. 

Step 2: Fill in the online application form. 

Step 3: Upload required documents, photographs, and signatures. 

Step 4: Submit the completed form before 5 February 2026. 

DU Recruitment 2026: Important Dates and Details 

  • Organisation: Hansraj College, Delhi University 
  • Total Vacancies: 41 
  • Application Mode: Online 
  • Notification Release Date: 16 January 2026 
  • Last Date to Apply: 5 February 2026 
  • Job Location: New Delhi 

DU Recruitment 2026: Selection Process 

Candidates will be shortlisted primarily based on a written exam comprising Paper-I and Paper-II. Depending on the post, a skill test or interview may also be conducted. Detailed selection criteria are provided in the official notification. 

