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English NewsEducationGujarat Approves Rs 1.50 Crore For Modern Facilities At Tribal Schools, Hostels In Aravalli

Gujarat Approves Rs 1.50 Crore For Modern Facilities At Tribal Schools, Hostels In Aravalli

Gujarat approves Rs 1.50 crore for modern facilities at tribal schools and hostels in Aravalli, benefiting around 4,922 students across 29 institutions.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 03:13 PM (IST)

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Government has granted administrative approval for Rs 1.50 crore under the ‘New Gujarat Pattern Scheme’ to provide modern educational and residential facilities at Ashramshalas, Grant-in-Aid Hostels and Secondary Schools in tribal-dominated Aravalli district, benefiting around 4,922 students, the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Wednesday.

According to the Gujarat CMO, the decision has been taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to provide students from tribal areas with quality education and a modern, well-equipped learning environment.

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The funds will be utilised to provide essential equipment and facilities catering to students’ residential, educational and daily needs across around 29 Ashramshalas, Grant-in-Aid Hostels and Secondary Schools in the district.

The initiative is being implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel and Minister of State Poonamchand Baranda.

The Gujarat CMO said the approved funds will be used for facilities including bunk beds with mattresses, student benches, washing machines, solar rooftops and RO systems.

Bunk beds and mattresses will strengthen residential facilities for students staying in Ashramshalas and hostels, while additional benches will help provide a better classroom environment. Washing machines will support the day-to-day management of hostels, while RO systems will facilitate access to clean drinking water.

The installation of solar rooftops will promote the use of renewable energy and encourage energy conservation and environmental sustainability, the CMO said.

The government said its approach to improving education in tribal areas goes beyond fund allocation, with planning, technical and administrative approvals and implementation being carried out systematically.

"For students studying in Ashramshalas, education is not limited to the classroom. Their daily needs and residential facilities are also an important part of their overall educational experience," the CMO said.

The government said providing good accommodation, clean drinking water, essential furniture and daily-use facilities would help create a more supportive learning environment for tribal students.

The works will be implemented in accordance with the State Government’s procurement policy, financial regulations and prescribed procedures, with quality being ensured at every stage, from procurement and installation of equipment to its use, the CMO said.

Student safety will be prioritised during the installation of machinery. Suppliers of equipment such as washing machines will also provide necessary training and demonstrations to staff to ensure proper operation.

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Warranty, guarantee and after-sales service will be taken into consideration, while transparency will be maintained through recording all purchased materials in stock registers and conducting regular inspections.

The Gujarat CMO said the administrative approval would give further momentum to the development of facilities at Ashramshalas, hostels and schools in Aravalli.

The addition of improved educational and residential infrastructure, clean drinking water, sanitation, modern equipment and renewable energy facilities is expected to bring positive changes to the lives of tribal students and provide them with equal and quality educational opportunities, it added.

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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
GUJARAT NEWS Education News Gujarat Tribal Schools
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