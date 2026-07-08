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English NewsEducationGovernment School Enrolment Drops By Nearly 86 Lakh Between 2023-24 And 2025-26: MoE Report

Government School Enrolment Drops By Nearly 86 Lakh Between 2023-24 And 2025-26: MoE Report

Government school enrolment declined by nearly 86 lakh students between 2023-24 and 2025-26, according to an Education Ministry report, highlighting a significant shift in student numbers nationwide.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Student retention improved at middle and secondary levels.

Enrolment in government schools fell by nearly 86 lakh between 2023-24 and 2025-26 while private unaided recognised schools added more than 88 lakh students during the same period, according to the UDISE 2025-26 report released by the Ministry of Education.

UDISE+ (Unified District Information System for Education Plus) is the Centre's official digital database for the education sector. Maintained by the Ministry of Education, it collates real-time statistics on school infrastructure, student enrolment, and teacher metrics.

The total enrolment from foundational to secondary level stood at 24.72 crore in 2025-26, compared with 24.80 crore in 2023-24 - a decline of about 8.26 lakh. But enrolment in government schools fell from 12.75 crore to 11.89 crore, while for private unaided recognised schools it rose from 9 crore to 9.89 crore, according to the report.

The number of schools declined marginally from 14.72 lakh to 14.67 lakh, but the teacher base rose from 98.08 lakh to 1.03 crore (1,02,73,020), improving the overall pupil-teacher ratio from 25 to 24. Zero-enrolment schools fell from 12,954 to 5,663, while single-teacher schools declined from 1.11 lakh to 1.01 lakh.

The academic year 2025-26 has shown a positive trend in student retention at the middle and secondary levels, increasing from 82.8 per cent (2024-25) to 83.7 per cent (2025-26) at the middle level and from 47.2 per cent (2024-25) to 51.9 per cent (2025-26) at the secondary level, the report said.

A marginal decline was observed at the foundational and preparatory levels in 2025-26, following three consecutive years of improvement from 2022-23 to 2024-25. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What positive trends were observed in student retention for 2025-26?

The academic year 2025-26 showed a positive trend in student retention at the middle and secondary levels. Retention increased from 82.8% to 83.7% at the middle and from 47.2% to 51.9% at the secondary level.

Published at : 08 Jul 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Education Ministry Government School Enrolment 86 Lakh MoE Report
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