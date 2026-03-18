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HomeEducationGATE 2026 Result: IIT Guwahati To Release Scorecards On March 19 At gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Result: IIT Guwahati To Release Scorecards On March 19 At gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 result to be announced on March 19 by IIT Guwahati. Check scorecard link, steps to download, and key details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 11:33 AM (IST)

GATE 2026 Result Date: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) is set to declare the GATE 2026 result on March 19, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 will be able to check their results online once released. The results will be available on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.  

To access their scorecards, candidates will need to log in using their enrollment ID and password. With search trends like “GATE 2026 result time” and “GATE scorecard download link” rising, aspirants are eagerly waiting for the official announcement. 

GATE 2026 Result: How to Check  

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their GATE 2026 scorecard: 

Step 1: Visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2026 result link on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter your enrollment ID and password 

Step 4: Submit the details 

Step 5: View and download your scorecard 

It is advisable to keep login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays due to heavy website traffic. 

Details Mentioned on GATE Scorecard 

The GATE 2026 scorecard will include key details required for admissions and recruitment. Candidates should carefully verify the following information: 

  • Marks obtained in the exam 
  • GATE score (out of 1000) 
  • Qualifying marks 
  • All India Rank (AIR) 

These details play a crucial role in determining eligibility for higher education and job opportunities. 

What After GATE 2026 Result? Career Options Explained 

Candidates who qualify in GATE 2026 can explore multiple academic and career opportunities. The score is widely accepted for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, and related fields. 

Qualified candidates can also receive financial assistance for: 

  • Master’s programmes and direct doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, and Architecture 
  • Doctoral programmes in Engineering, Science, and Humanities at institutions supported by the Ministry of Education and other government bodies 

Apart from academics, several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores for recruitment, making it a gateway to prestigious government jobs. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News IIT Guwahati GATE 2026 GATE 2026 Result GATE Result 2026 GATE 2026 Result Updates GATE 2026 Result Link GATE 2026 Scorecard GATE 2026 Scorecard Link
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