From Farmland To Medals: Gujarat’s Virsoda School Turns Farmland Into A Sporting Hub

Mehsana: What began with two plots of farmland has become an important part of the sporting journey of students at Virsoda Anupam Primary School in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. With support from local farmers, the school created practice grounds that have helped students develop their sporting skills and achieve notable results.

The farmland plots were levelled with the help of farmers and converted into practice grounds for students. The initiative has coincided with a strong run in sports, with students winning 138 medals between 2023 and 2026.

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How Farmland Became Sports Practice Grounds

The school’s sporting facilities were created with support from the local farming community. Two plots of farmland were levelled and turned into spaces where students could practise.

The effort has given students an opportunity to pursue sports alongside their studies, despite the school’s limited resources. Over the four-year period from 2023 to 2026, students won 56 gold, 40 silver, and 42 bronze medals at various levels.

The achievements have taken the school’s overall medal tally to 138.

Students Get Support In Sports And Studies

For students at Virsoda Anupam Primary School, sports is not treated separately from education. Teachers encourage students to perform well academically while also giving them opportunities to explore their sporting abilities.

Student Jaydeep Rawal said teachers at the school support students in academics and sports while encouraging them to develop different skills.

“In my school, my teacher teaches us computers, games and also helps us make good use of the library. If a student gets good marks in my school, they are encouraged to move ahead and do better. I want to move forward happily and represent my country through sports,” Rawal said.

Student Ratika Jala also highlighted the support available to students when they encounter difficulties.

“Whenever I face any difficulty, my teacher and class teacher always support me. At school, we have all the facilities for playing, studying and having meals,” Jala said.

Virsoda School Holds Top SGFI Position

The school’s sporting achievements have also extended to the School Games Federation of India (SGFI). According to Principal Hashmukhbhai Chaudhari, Virsoda Anupam Primary School has held the first position in SGFI for three consecutive years.

The principal said the school has encouraged students through education as well as motivation to participate in athletics.

“In SGFI, we have remained in the first position for three consecutive years. We have encouraged our students by providing them with good education and motivating them to participate in athletics. Our students have made our school and village proud at the district, state and local levels,” Chaudhari said.

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Students Also Perform Well Academically

The school’s focus on sports has been accompanied by achievements in academics. A total of 54 students secured merit positions in the CET and Gyan Sadhana examinations.

The school’s journey demonstrates how support from the local community, access to practice spaces, and attention to education can create opportunities for students in rural Gujarat.

By making use of available resources and community support, Virsoda Anupam Primary School has created a setting where students can pursue sporting ambitions while continuing to focus on their studies.

(With ANI Inputs)

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