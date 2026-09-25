Drug Inspector Exam Paper Leak: Two Candidates Among 4 Held, Total Arrests Reach 11

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four additional people in connection with the alleged leak of the question paper for the MPSC Drug Inspector (Group-B) screening examination conducted earlier this year. The latest arrests include two candidates, officials said.

With these arrests, the number of people taken into custody in the case has increased to 11.

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According to a Crime Branch official, candidates Sajid Sande and Vijay Kingar, along with middlemen Sandip Khalate and Bhairavnath Kadam, were arrested on Thursday. Khalate and Kadam are residents of Navi Mumbai.

Two Candidates Accused Of Obtaining Leaked Paper

Sande, who is from Sangli, and Kingar, a resident of Buldhana, have been accused of illegally obtaining the examination question paper, according to officials.

The latest arrests come after the Crime Branch had earlier taken Rutuja Patil into custody from Nandurbar. Patil had appeared for the MPSC Drug Inspector screening examination on March 22 and had secured seventh position in the provisional merit list.

Police alleged that Patil had received the leaked question paper and was instructed to intentionally give 10 incorrect answers so that her performance would not raise suspicion.

Six People Arrested Earlier In Case

Following Patil's arrest, the Crime Branch arrested six more people, including three officials of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused allegedly gained access to the examination questions before the test. They are accused of putting the questions together as a separate set and subsequently distributing them to unauthorised individuals.

Officials said that after the latest arrests, 11 people are now in custody in connection with the case.

MPSC Cancelled Drug Inspector Recruitment Process

The examination was held to recruit candidates for Drug Inspector (Group-B) positions under the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

After conducting a preliminary inquiry into the alleged malpractice, the MPSC cancelled the recruitment process. The commission also announced that the examination would be conducted again.

The commission said the decision was necessary to ensure that all candidates get a fair and equal opportunity and to maintain their confidence in the recruitment process by safeguarding the integrity, transparency and impartiality of its examinations.

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Case Registered Under Multiple Laws

Police said the question papers had been prepared by experts while following strict confidentiality protocols.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at Competitive Examinations Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The charges include cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and corruption by public servants.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is continuing its investigation into the alleged examination paper leak. Officials said further investigation is underway.

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