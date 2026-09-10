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English NewsEducationDelhi Schools Asked To Prevent Dengue: Students Encouraged To Wear Full-Sleeve Uniforms

Delhi Schools Asked To Prevent Dengue: Students Encouraged To Wear Full-Sleeve Uniforms

Delhi schools have been asked to step up dengue prevention. Check new directions on full-sleeve uniforms, Dengue Homework Cards and monitoring.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 03:25 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed all government and private schools to strictly implement measures to prevent vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria, including weekly monitoring of students through "Dengue Homework Cards" and encouraging them to wear full-sleeve uniforms.

The directions were issued in a circular on Tuesday following an advisory by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, with schools asked to step up preventive measures during the vector transmission season from August to November.

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Under the new directions, schools have been asked to distribute "Dengue Homework Cards" among students and ensure that teachers regularly monitor their use. Students will be required to fill all rows and columns of the cards on a weekly basis.

The activity is aimed at encouraging students to actively participate in identifying and preventing mosquito breeding, the DoE said.

Schools have also been directed to encourage students to wear full-sleeve clothes or uniforms during the vector transmission season to minimise their exposure to mosquito bites, it said.

The directorate mentioned that the instructions contained in its earlier circulars issued in May and July regarding prevention and control of vector-borne diseases will continue to be followed strictly.

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All heads of government, government-aided and private unaided recognised schools have been directed to ensure compliance with the measures and create awareness among students about prevention of dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

The directorate has also asked district and zonal deputy directors of education to monitor compliance and submit compiled reports to the School Health Branch by September 15. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dengue Education News Delhi Schools Dengue Prevention Delhi Schools Dengue Prevention
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