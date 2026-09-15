New Delhi: Delhi government school students will make reels on public service, kindness, civic responsibility and nation-building under the 'Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan', encouraging them to reflect on their contribution to society and the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.

The Directorate of Education has announced the "Meri Seva, Mera Sankalp" student reel-making competition as part of the month-long campaign from September 17 to October 17. The campaign also includes drawing and speech competitions to encourage students to express their ideas creatively.

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In the competition, open to all age groups, students can create short videos on "Seva Mera Yogdan" (My Contribution to Society), acts of kindness, compassion and community service, youth participation in nation-building and the impact of public service, the department said.

The prescribed themes also include Jan Bhagidari or people's participation in nation-building, cleanliness, environmental protection and civic responsibility, helping elderly people and vulnerable sections, and respecting public property and national symbols, according to the directorate.

It said that students can also showcase innovative ideas for social good, inspiring stories of individuals or communities contributing to society and their own vision for the country's future under the theme "Viksit Bharat @2047 -- My Vision, My Contribution".

Also featuring drawing and speech competitions, the campaign gives students an opportunity to explore development and public service, it mentioned.

The drawing competition will have two categories for students aged 5-12 years and 12-18 years. The speech competition will be held for Classes 10, 11 and 12, with students allowed to participate in Hindi or English, it read.

The school-level competitions will be conducted from September 17 to October 17, followed by district-level competitions and exhibitions from October 8 to 10. The state-level exhibition, competition and felicitation will be held on October 12 and 13, it added.

For the reel-making competition, the best entries selected at the district level will be judged at the state level. Selected speech participants and other shortlisted students may also be invited for the state-level competition or finale, according to the circular.

Schools have been directed to ensure that reels, photographs and videos are prepared and submitted with due regard to student consent, originality, privacy and child safety. Selected reels and competition activities may also be shared through official school and district social-media platforms, it said.

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The department further said, to encourage participation, awards and certificates will be provided at the district and state levels. State-level winners may be felicitated at the state-level programme.

The 'Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan' will run from September 17 to October 17 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and seeks to highlight the journey of public service over the past 25 years, it added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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