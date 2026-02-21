Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Govt Launches Online Admission Portal For EWS, CWSN And DG Students; Here's How To Apply

Delhi Govt Launches Online Admission Portal For EWS, CWSN And DG Students; Here’s How To Apply

Applications are open from Saturday to March 16. The portal ensures transparent admissions with a lottery system for 25% reserved seats. Income limits and age criteria are defined for eligibility.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 11:46 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Delhi government has developed an online admission portal for applicants under the Economically Weaker Section, Disadvantaged Group and Children with Special Needs categories for entry-level classes in private unaided recognised schools for the 2026-27 academic session.

Applications will be accepted from Saturday, and the last date for submission is March 16, according to a circular issued on Friday from Directorate of Education.

According to the department, through this portal, parents can apply online as per eligibility norms and track the entire admission process in a transparent and time-bound manner.

All private unaided recognised schools, except minority institutions, are required to reserve 25 per cent seats at the entry level under the Right to Education Act, 2009. These seats are meant for EWS, DG and CWSN students from neighbourhood areas, it stated.

The department said admissions under these categories will be carried out through a fully computerised online admission system.

Seat allotment will be done through a draw of lots to ensure fairness and transparency in the selection process, it said.

According to the education department, 22 per cent of seats will be filled under the combined EWS and DG categories, while three per cent of seats within the 25 per cent quota are reserved for the CWSN category.

The department stated that children from families with an annual income below Rs 5 lakh are eligible under the EWS category. The DG category includes SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), orphans, transgender children and those living with or affected by HIV, for whom income certificates are not required.

The age criteria for EWS and DG applicants remain unchanged from last year and will be calculated as on March 31. For the 2026-27 academic sessions, the age limits are 3-5 years for Nursery, 4-6 years for KG, and 5-7 years for Class 1, it stated.

Relaxed age criteria have been provided for children with special needs, in line with existing government orders, it mentioned.

The education department said the date for the first computerised draw of lots for EWS, DG and CWSN admissions will be notified separately through an official circular. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Feb 2026 11:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Schools DELHI NEWS Delhi Admissions
