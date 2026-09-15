Delhi-NCR Schools May Postpone November-December Sports Competitions Amid Air Pollution

Schools in Delhi-NCR may have to postpone physical sports competitions planned for November and December amid concerns over air pollution and poor air quality.

The move is linked to concerns about the possible impact of outdoor sports activities on the health of schoolchildren when air quality remains poor. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked the concerned authorities to take necessary action regarding such competitions during the period.

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CAQM Holds Urgent Meeting With Delhi-NCR Stakeholders

CAQM held an urgent meeting on November 19, 2025, with departments and stakeholders from Delhi-NCR to discuss physical sports competitions in schools during November and December.

The meeting included representatives from the School Education Department, Ministry of Education, NCR state governments/GNCTD, Sports Authority of India, NCR State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

The discussions focused on the arrangements for physical sports competitions in schools during the months when concerns over air quality are higher.

Physical Sports Competitions To Be Considered For Postponement

The authorities have directed that necessary steps be taken to postpone physical sports competitions scheduled during November and December.

The direction has been issued in view of concerns over the health of children participating in outdoor sporting activities during periods of poor air quality.

The advisory specifically relates to physical sports competitions in schools across the Delhi-NCR region.

Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan And UP Asked To Act

The governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have been asked to ensure the required action in their respective areas.

The directions are aimed at addressing the concerns linked to physical sports activities for schoolchildren during periods of poor air quality in November and December.

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Supreme Court Had Directed CAQM To Issue Guidelines

The development comes after the Supreme Court directed CAQM to issue appropriate guidelines for schools in Delhi-NCR.

Following the direction, CAQM held the November 19 meeting with the relevant departments and stakeholders. The discussions included representatives from education authorities, sports bodies, and pollution control agencies from the region.

Schools and concerned authorities will therefore need to take the necessary steps regarding physical sports competitions planned for November and December.

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