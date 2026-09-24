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English NewsEducationDelhi Govt School Teachers To Get Leave Benefit For Election Duty During Holidays

Delhi Govt School Teachers To Get Leave Benefit For Election Duty During Holidays

Delhi govt school teachers deployed as BLOs for election duty during holidays or vacations will get special earned, compensatory or earned leave.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 08:34 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Government school teachers in Delhi who are deployed as booth-level officers (BLOs) and perform election-related duties during holidays or school vacations will be eligible for special earned leave, compensatory or earned leave.

The Directorate of Education, in a circular issued on Wednesday, informed schools about the instructions regarding leave for teachers assigned BLO duties.

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The circular followed representations from teachers' associations seeking leave benefits for election work carried out during holidays and vacation periods.

The matter was taken up following communications from Delhi's chief electoral officer (CEO) and the Election Commission (EC) on the issue.

The EC has also prescribed the remuneration for BLOs and supervisors. Under its existing instructions, a BLO is entitled to an annual remuneration of Rs 12,000, while a BLO supervisor is entitled to Rs 18,000, the circular said.

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In addition, a special incentive of Rs 2,000 is payable for work related to Special Summary Revision (SSR), Summary Revision (SR) and other special drives, it added.

The Directorate of Education has circulated the instructions to heads of government schools and other education officials for information and necessary action.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Delhi Govt Schools Govt School Teachers Govt School Teachers Election Duty Delhi Teachers Election Duty
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