Delhi Govt Launches Citywide Digital Profiling Of Schools To Boost Infrastructure And Safety

HomeEducationDelhi Govt Launches Citywide Digital Profiling Of Schools To Boost Infrastructure And Safety

Delhi begins digital profiling of govt schools using drones and 360° scans to improve safety, planning and infrastructure upgrades.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 10:24 AM (IST)

New Delhi: The Delhi government has begun citywide digital profiling of its schools towards a data-driven and review-first approach to assess school infrastructure and safety, officials said on Tuesday.

The initiative, which began on Monday, involves detailed digital documentation of assets at classroom and building levels, including cleanliness, drinking water facilities, security arrangements, furniture, digital infrastructure, kitchens and laboratories, an official said, adding that trained vendor teams will visit each school for on-ground assessment.

Under the programme, every room in school buildings will be digitised using 360-degree imaging, making each campus a permanent digital landmark that allows virtual walkthroughs and informed decision-making, he said.

Drone-based surveys, high-resolution orthomosaic images and GIS-based visualisation will support planning, budgeting and monitoring of future works, the official told PTI.

Structural safety forms a key part of the exercise, with specialised teams conducting visual inspections and non-destructive tests such as ultrasonic pulse and rebound hammer tests and based on scientific assessment, buildings will be classified for retention, repair, retrofitting or demolition to ensure safety of students and staff, he added.

All collected data will be uploaded to a secure web-based application with UDISE-linked access, enabling automated error detection and real-time monitoring, the official said.

Administrative officers will be able to track progress and analyse data, from the state level down to individual classrooms, supported by visual evidence, he noted.

According to an official document, the project aims to create detailed digital profiles of 1,086 government schools functioning from 799 building premises across Delhi, capturing information on existing facilities and their physical condition.

The data will help identify gaps, prioritise repairs and plan long-term improvements in a systematic manner, the official said.

The document stated that the profiling will benchmark school infrastructure against standards set by bodies such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Disaster Management Authority.

Advanced tools like drones and high-resolution imaging will be used, with analytical reports generated automatically to flag deficiencies, officials said.

Buildings found to be structurally weak or in need of major repairs will have their reports vetted by reputed technical institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology, they said, adding that recommendations could include waterproofing, retrofitting or demolition where required.

The department said the exercise will culminate in a comprehensive digital inventory of government school infrastructure in Delhi, a first-of-its-kind effort aimed at strengthening policy decisions and ensuring safer, more resilient learning spaces for students.

Published at : 25 Feb 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Education News Citywide Digital Profiling Delhi School Infrastructure And Safety Delhi School Infrastructure Delhi School Infrastructure Update
