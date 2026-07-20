Delhi Govt Issues Show-Cause Notice To Janakpuri Private School Over Safety, Financial Lapses

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government threatens takeover, land lease cancellation, criminal action.

The Delhi government on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to the management of a private school in Janakpuri following an official inquiry that revealed severe safety violations, unauthorised branch operations, and financial irregularities.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has directed the Directorate of Education (DoE) to initiate strict action against the school's managing trust and its leadership. The school administration has been granted seven days to submit its response, failing which the proposed punitive measures will be enacted immediately.

Highlighting the gravity of the findings, Education Minister Ashish Sood stated, " Our government has absolute zero tolerance for any compromise on the safety and dignity of our children. A school stands in loco parentis--it is legally and morally responsible for every child on its premises. If an institution covers up a heinous crime like child abuse, operates illegal branches in residential basements, and loots public funds, we will not sit quietly. We are prepared to completely take over the management and recommend the cancellation of their land lease."

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According to an official release, the government's action follows a multi-phase official inquiry conducted by specialised DoE committees, which exposed a systemic breakdown of administrative, financial, and safety standards at the institution.

According to the inquiry findings, a nursery-class girl was allegedly sexually molested within the school's pre-primary wing on April 30, 2026, the release stated.

The school management deliberately failed to report the incident to the DoE, violating mandatory child protection laws. Furthermore, when police personnel visited the pre-primary branch to investigate the crime, all 64 CCTV cameras installed on the premises were found to be completely non-functional, as the school had intentionally operated without a maintenance contract.

The inquiry also revealed that the school has been illegally operating its Nursery and KG classes from an unauthorised private residential building in Narang Colony. The basement of this unauthorised building was reportedly being utilised as an unsupervised activity area for minor children.

The investigation further highlighted that the school lacked a Child Protection Policy, a Child Protection Committee, and a POCSO-trained Nodal Officer. Additionally, essential security staff, including guards, had not undergone the mandatory police background verification.

Investigators also flagged basic infrastructure and safety lapses. Due to an acute shortage of drinking water on the premises, parents were forced to send two to three water bottles daily with their children. Furthermore, the school's Fire Safety Certificate (Fire NOC) expired in 2020 and was never renewed, posing a permanent hazard to students and staff, the release stated.

On the financial front, the inquiry established that the management diverted approximately ₹6 crore intended for staff retirement benefits to another branch under the guise of a "loan settlement." The school also paid unauthorised professional fees to its manager and trustees directly out of the school fund.

While teaching and non-teaching staff salaries were delayed by up to four months and paid on outdated, lower pay scales, the school unilaterally hiked student tuition fees by 15 per cent for the 2025-26 academic session, in direct violation of High Court limitations.

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In light of these continuous and systemic failures, the DoE has directed the school's managing trust to show cause why the government should not initiate several severe actions. These proposed measures include the immediate takeover of the school's management by the Delhi Government under Section 20(1) of the Delhi School Education Act (DSEA), 1973.

Additionally, the department has warned of recommending that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) immediately cancel the lease of the highly concessional public land allotted to the school, alongside recommending strict criminal proceedings against the school management and its officials under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act for gross negligence and failure to protect minor children.

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