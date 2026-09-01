Delhi Govt Begins Probe Into Beacon Public School Over Alleged Lack Of Recognition

New Delhi: The Delhi government has initiated an inquiry into Beacon Public School following information received by the Education Department that the institution may be functioning without the required recognition. A departmental team has already inspected the school premises as part of the ongoing investigation.

The inquiry will examine the school's official records as well as its day-to-day functioning to determine whether it is complying with the prescribed norms. The development is significant for students and parents as the government assesses the school's regulatory status and adherence to mandatory requirements.

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Education Department Examines School Records

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said officials are scrutinising the documents submitted by Beacon Public School and reviewing how the institution is functioning. The objective is to establish whether the school is meeting the conditions and standards required under the applicable rules.

Sood said the government would take appropriate action if the inquiry finds any violation or irregularity. The final decision will be based on the findings of the investigation rather than on the allegations alone.

School Could Face Closure If Violations Are Confirmed

The minister also indicated that the school may be directed to shut down if the inquiry establishes that it has been operating in breach of the rules.

Any such action, he said, would be taken in accordance with the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act and other applicable laws. The government is therefore examining the matter before deciding on further steps against the institution.

Sood stressed that student safety and well-being would remain a priority for the Delhi government. He said schools that fail to follow mandatory requirements or are found violating prescribed rules would face strict action.

Probe Into Student Death At East Vinod Nagar School

Separately, Sood also provided an update on another school-related incident involving the death of a student at a school in East Vinod Nagar.

According to the minister, an impartial inquiry is currently being conducted to establish the circumstances surrounding the student's death. As part of measures to ensure that the investigation remains fair and transparent, the teacher concerned has been transferred with immediate effect.

Sood said action would be taken against anyone found responsible if the investigation establishes negligence, dereliction of duty, a lapse or any other irregularity.

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Teacher Transferred Pending Investigation

In a post on X, Sood wrote, "The tragic death of the student at the school in East Vinod Nagar is a deeply distressing and serious matter. An impartial inquiry is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, and pending its completion, the concerned teacher has been transferred with immediate effect to ensure a fair, transparent and uninfluenced investigation."

The minister further said that the government was treating the case with seriousness and sensitivity and reiterated that responsibility would be fixed if the inquiry finds wrongdoing.

"The Government is treating this matter with the highest degree of seriousness and sensitivity. If the inquiry establishes any negligence, dereliction of duty, lapse or irregularity at any level, strict and appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible, in accordance with the law. The safety and well-being of every child remains the Government's foremost priority," the post read.

The two developments underline the Delhi government's focus on compliance with school regulations and student safety. Further action in both matters will depend on the findings of the respective inquiries.

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