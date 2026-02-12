Delhi Government To Upgrade 75 CM SHRI Schools With AI, Smart Classrooms And Green Campuses

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationDelhi Government To Upgrade 75 CM SHRI Schools With AI, Smart Classrooms And Green Campuses

Delhi govt to modernise 75 CM SHRI schools with AI learning, smart classrooms and skill-based education.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 03:23 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Delhi government will upgrade 75 CM SHRI schools with artificial intelligence-enabled learning, smart boards, projectors and other advanced facilities, aiming to build future-ready institutions aligned with global education standards.

The schools will be developed as specialised institutions in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, an official said, adding that they will focus on skill-based and competency-driven education to prepare students for emerging global demands.

The CM SHRI schools will promote futuristic learning through AI-powered personalised learning hubs, digital integration and experiential teaching methods. A flexible assessment system aimed at reducing exam stress will also be introduced, the official said.

According to the official, the campuses will feature smart classrooms equipped with augmented and virtual reality tools, AI-enabled libraries, robotics labs and biometric attendance systems. The schools are also planned as green campuses, with solar energy use and zero-waste practices.

The institutions will either start from the nursery level or from Class 6. Admissions from Class 6 onwards will be based on an aptitude test to identify talented students, the official said.

Half of the seats will be reserved for students from government and government-aided schools, including those run by the Directorate of Education (DoE), MCD, NDMC, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Students belonging to SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer) categories and children with special needs will be given a five per cent relaxation in the eligibility criteria.

Last year, the lieutenant governor notified the establishment of these schools as "specified category" institutions under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The proposal was vetted by the law, planning and finance departments and approved by the Delhi Cabinet in May before being sent to the L-G.

With the Delhi Board of School Education being phased out, these schools will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education, according to the DoE notification.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 12 Feb 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Delhi CM SHRI Schools Delhi To Modernise 75 CM SHRI Schools
Photo Gallery

Opinion
