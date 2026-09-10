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English NewsEducationDelhi Education Minister Ashish Sood Urges GGSIPU Students To Turn Aspirations Into Action

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood Urges GGSIPU Students To Turn Aspirations Into Action

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood urged GGSIPU students to focus on civic challenges, ethics and values while highlighting higher education plans.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 11:25 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Delhi Higher Education Minister Ashish Sood has encouraged students of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) to move beyond traditional career ambitions and focus on finding solutions to civic challenges. 

Speaking at the university's Students’ Induction Programme 2026, Sood referred to the new students as the “Amrit Peedhi” and said they would have an important role in building a “Viksit Bharat”. He asked students to be aware of both their rights and opportunities and their responsibilities as citizens. 

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Ashish Sood Highlights Higher Education Plans 

Sood said the Delhi Government is working to improve the quality of higher education and upgrade campus facilities. He also spoke about strengthening the regulatory framework for postgraduate (PG) facilities to ensure a safer and more supportive environment for students. 

The minister also discussed plans to boost Delhi's start-up ecosystem. According to him, a proposed incubation policy would support promising ideas from students through mentorship and institutional assistance. 

While encouraging students to pursue new ideas, Sood also advised them to approach social media content critically. He stressed that professional success should be based on ethics and values. 

GGSIPU Vice Chancellor Highlights Values And NEP 

GGSIPU Vice Chancellor Prof Mahesh Verma urged students to take inspiration from Guru Gobind Singh Ji's values of courage, resilience, knowledge and service to humanity. 

He also encouraged students to make use of interdisciplinary opportunities available under the National Education Policy. 

The Students’ Induction Programme is being conducted on September 9, 10 and 14. It is intended to familiarise new students with the university's academic, research, innovation, welfare, and co-curricular opportunities. 

Government Plans PG Accommodation Policy 

The minister also spoke about paying guest (PG) accommodation during an interaction with university students on Tuesday. 

Sood said the government would introduce a comprehensive policy to regulate PG accommodations within the next one to two months. The announcement follows the recent building collapse in Satya Niketan. 

The interaction included university students, including NSS volunteers, who live in PGs and rented accommodations across Delhi.  

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Students Raise Concerns Over PG Facilities 

During the interaction, students highlighted several concerns related to their rented and PG accommodations. 

These included arbitrary electricity charges, landlords not following rental agreements, high rents and inadequate safety checks in PG accommodations. 

The proposed policy is expected to address the concerns raised by students regarding PG accommodations in Delhi.

(With ANI Inputs)

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Ashish Sood GGSIPU Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Delhi Education Minister
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