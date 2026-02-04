Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Courses Guide | Degrees Aren't Enough: The Hard Skills India's Youth Now Need

ABP Live Courses Guide | Degrees Aren't Enough: The Hard Skills India's Youth Now Need

India’s job market now rewards green tech, AI, robotics, cybersecurity and digital skills, paired with emotional intelligence and adaptability for a future-ready workforce.

By : Sumanta Kar | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
As India’s economy adapts to global shifts and technological disruption, the nature of employability is evolving. Traditional career pathways are steadily giving way to roles shaped by sustainability imperatives, automation, and digital innovation. Industries that once relied on manual processes and linear growth models are now driven by technology-led efficiencies and data-backed decision-making.

The job market has changed over the years, and currently, employers do not demand theoretical knowledge; they prefer employees who possess a combination of both technical skills and human capabilities. Gaining the necessary technical skills is essential for young people entering the workforce, particularly in a competitive and quickly evolving economy like India's.

Acquiring the right technical skills is crucial not only for securing meaningful employment but also for contributing to the country’s long-term growth and global competitiveness. The current employment market demands are not satisfied with just a degree in a specific domain. Hence, it is the need of the hour to talk about the hard skills that are becoming indispensable for India’s youth.

Green Energy Technologies

This is one area where opportunities are expanding with India’s push toward renewable energy, technical skills in solar panel installation, battery systems, and environmental engineering.

These roles support sustainable growth and align with national climate goals.

Advanced Manufacturing and Robotics

This sector is undergoing a significant transformation. Under initiatives like ‘Make in India’, modern manufacturing demands knowledge of robotics, CAD/CAM (Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing), and smart automation.

These skills help improve productivity and quality while strengthening India’s position in global supply chains. These competencies are key to boosting productivity and global competitiveness. 

Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

These are further growing sectors with organisations increasingly relying on data to inform decisions, and the demand for professionals who can extract insights and apply machine learning models is on the rise.

Individuals possessing these skills can provide smarter solutions in less time. From agriculture to healthcare, data fluency is transforming India’s economy. Nowadays, data literacy is no longer a specialised skill but a basic requirement for many roles in the modern workforce.  

Digital Marketing

Alongside the digital economy, digital marketing has become an important skill set. As more consumers go online, companies are shifting resources to digital channels. Skills in SEO, performance marketing, content strategy, and analytics are now essential for businesses aiming to compete in a crowded digital marketplace.

It is a flexible yet creative career pathway providing opportunities for entrepreneurship, freelancing, and remote work. Digital growth brings increased risk. 

Cybersecurity

Whether in banking, e-governance, or retail, safeguarding digital assets is critical. Trained cybersecurity professionals are in demand across public and private sectors. Skilled professionals are in demand to prevent cyber threats, manage risks, and ensure trust in digital services. This field offers stable and impactful career opportunities.

While technical skills are increasingly critical, they must be underpinned by a future-ready mindset. In a world defined by constant change, adaptability, openness to lifelong learning, and the ability to unlearn and relearn are as important as any hard skill. Comfort with technology and innovation enables young people to stay relevant as tools, platforms, and industries evolve.

Equally vital is strong emotional intelligence, encompassing self-awareness, confidence, resilience, empathy, and effective communication. These human capabilities help individuals collaborate better, navigate uncertainty, and apply their technical expertise meaningfully in real-world contexts.

Equipping young people with these future-ready skills is not just about employment; it’s about enabling participation in building an inclusive, resilient, and future-ready economy. It is also equally important to ensure young people are oriented on the importance of collaboration, communication, critical thinking, and creativity. The right balance of these soft and technical skills will invariably tilt the scale towards better employment opportunities for youth in the country. Investing in the right skills today will ultimately determine how confidently India’s youth can navigate the world of work and help shape the nation’s progress tomorrow.

(The author is the CEO of SOS Children’s Villages India)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

Also read

About the author Sumanta Kar

Sumanta Kar is the CEO of SOS Children’s Villages India.
04 Feb 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
