The CTET Admit Card 2026 for the February session is expected to be released on Wednesday, February 5, 2026, on the official website.
CTET 2026 Admit Card Soon: Check Exam Dates, Shifts And Download Steps
CTET Admit Card 2026 LIVE: CBSE has released the hall tickets for the February session today, February 5.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET Admit Card 2026 shortly. According to reports, the admit cards for the February 2026 session are likely to be published on Wednesday, February 5, 2026, on the official website — ctet.nic.in.
Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards through the official portal. The admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried in printed form to the examination centre.
CTET 2026 Exam Dates And Shifts
The CTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on February 7 and 8, 2026, across two shifts each day. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will run from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
The admit card will contain key details, including the examination centre address, paper details and shift timings.
CTET 2026 Exam Schedule
February 7, 2026
Paper II: 9.30 am to 12 noon
Paper I: 2.30 pm to 5 pm
February 8, 2026
Paper II: 9.30 am to 12 noon
Paper I: 2.30 pm to 5 pm
CTET Admit Card 2026 Download Link
CBSE will activate the CTET February 2026 admit card download link on its official website. The link has not been released yet and will be updated once live on ctet.nic.in.
How To Download CTET Admit Card 2026
Candidates can download their CTET admit card by following these steps:
- Visit the official CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in
- Click on the CTET Admit Card link available on the homepage
- Enter the required login credentials on the new page
- Submit the details to view the admit card
- Verify the details and download the admit card for future use
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the CTET Admit Card 2026 expected to be released?
What are the exam dates for CTET 2026?
The CTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on February 7 and 8, 2026.
What information will be available on the CTET Admit Card 2026?
The admit card will include details such as the examination centre address, paper details, and shift timings.
How can I download my CTET Admit Card 2026?
You can download your admit card by visiting the official CTET website, clicking the admit card link, and entering your login credentials.