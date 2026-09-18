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English NewsEducationContaminated Water, Not Mid-Day Meal, Made 27 Kota School Children Sick: Lab Report

Contaminated Water, Not Mid-Day Meal, Made 27 Kota School Children Sick: Lab Report

A PHED lab report found severe bacterial contamination in water at a Kota school where 27 children fell ill on August 24.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 01:54 PM (IST)

Kota: Water samples collected from a government school here, where 27 children fell ill last month, have revealed severe bacterial contamination, officials said.

A report from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Regional Laboratory confirmed an alarmingly high coliform bacteria count of 2,400 MPN/100 ml in water stored in clay pots and nearby tubewells supplying the school.

Experts emphasised that safe drinking water must contain 0 MPN coliform.

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The absence of residual chlorine rendered the water entirely untreated, unfit for consumption or domestic use, and comparable to sewage water, they said.

The Government Upper Primary School in Puniya Devari Basti, which has 130 students enrolled, is located in the Ladpura constituency.

At least 27 students had fallen ill here on August 24, initially suspected to be due to the mid-day meal. Official reports have now confirmed the illnesses were caused by contaminated groundwater, likely exacerbated by recent heavy rainfall, rather than the food.

PHED Executive Engineer Jeevandar Rathore said intensive chlorination was carried out for two to three hours across the affected tubewells immediately after the test results.

The school administration has been directed to stop using the non-potable tubewell water.

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Deputy Director of the Education Department Rupesh Kumar Singh said the matter was taken into immediate cognisance.

The school has arranged temporary drinking water through campers. For a permanent solution, the PHED is coordinating with Jal Jeevan Mission contractors to lay a new pipeline connection for the school.

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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Kota School New Kota Schools Kota School Children Sick Kota School Illness
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