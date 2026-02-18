Delhi’s government school system saw a major upgrade on Tuesday, February 17, with the launch of a CM Shri School in the Sarojini Nagar area. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were present at the inauguration, while Education Minister Ashish Sood chaired the programme.

With this, the CM Shri Schools project has been formally rolled out in 75 government schools across the national capital. The initiative aims to modernise public education infrastructure and enhance learning outcomes.

What Makes CM Shri Schools Different?

The project is being described as a major step by the Delhi government to make government schools more modern and technology driven. These institutions are envisioned not just as upgraded buildings but as spaces designed to build a strong foundation for the next generation.

The schools are expected to support the broader goal of a developed India by 2047. Along with academic learning, students will also receive training in life skills, employability, discipline, and social responsibility.

Key Facilities Students Will Get

Under the CM Shri Schools initiative, several new-age learning tools and infrastructure upgrades are being introduced:

AI-based smart classrooms: Interactive boards and technology-enabled teaching to make lessons engaging.

Career counselling labs: Guidance to help students plan their future paths.

ICT labs: Computer and internet-based learning facilities.

Digital libraries: Access to e-books and online resources.

Multi-sectoral skill labs: Training in diverse practical skills.

Language labs: Improved facilities to learn foreign languages.

Special resource rooms for inclusive education: Equal learning opportunities for all students.

CM Shri digital portal: Support for preparation for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, and UPSC

How Students Are Expected to Benefit

Officials say these upgrades will give students a future-ready learning environment within government schools. Teaching will no longer remain limited to traditional blackboards, as digital tools and smart technologies are being integrated into classrooms.

The move is also aimed at bridging the gap between government and private schools. Students from economically weaker and middle-income families are expected to gain access to facilities that were earlier largely available only in private institutions.

Teachers Report Positive Early Response

During ground interactions at the Sarojini Nagar CM Shri School, teachers told ABP News that teaching through smart classrooms has been a positive experience. They noted that lessons which earlier felt burdensome to students now feel more like an engaging activity.

Teachers also reported improved attendance and higher student interest in studies. One teacher said that using smart boards has made it much easier to help students memorise and understand poems and similar content.

