Chhattisgarh Stipend Revised: PG Medical, Dental Students To Receive Up To Rs 93,996

Chhattisgarh Stipend Hike: The Chhattisgarh government has approved an increase in monthly stipends for postgraduate medical and dental students enrolled in government colleges across the state. The revised rates will come into effect from October 1, 2026, according to a government notification issued on September 26.

Under the updated structure, PG medical students will receive between Rs 85,050 and Rs 93,996 per month, depending on their year of study. The revised arrangement also covers postgraduate dental students.

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PG Medical Stipend 2026: Check New Rates

Candidates can check the earlier and revised monthly stipend amounts for postgraduate medical students below:

First Year: Increased from Rs 67,500 to Rs 85,050.

Second Year: Increased from Rs 71,450 to Rs 90,027.

Third Year: Increased from Rs 74,600 to Rs 93,996.

PG Dental Stipend 2026: Check Revised Amounts

The revised stipend structure for postgraduate dental students is as follows:

First Year: Increased from Rs 53,500 to Rs 85,050.

Second Year: Rs 56,700 (unchanged).

Third Year: Increased from Rs 59,200 to Rs 93,996.

How Much Has The Stipend Increased?

The revised stipend structure represents the following increases:

PG Medical Students: Approximately 26% increase across all three years.

PG Dental Students: Nearly 59% increase.

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Chhattisgarh PG Stipend Hike: When Will New Rates Apply?

The revised stipend will be applicable to eligible postgraduate medical and dental residents from October 1, 2026.

The decision was taken following a proposal submitted by the Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh. The government issued the notification announcing the revision on September 26.

Eligible students should refer to the official notification for further details regarding the revised stipend structure.

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