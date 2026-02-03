CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026 Out On parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in, Exams From Feb 17

CBSE Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for the 2026 board examinations. The exam hall tickets can be accessed through the official portal at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

Admit cards have been issued for examinations scheduled to start from February 17, 2026. Students appearing for Class 10 or Class 12 exams should note that they cannot download the admit cards directly from the official website.

The CBSE admit cards must be downloaded by schools only through the official portal. While CBSE has activated the admit card link, access is restricted to school logins. Principals or authorised school officials are required to sign in to the Exam Sangam portal using their user ID and password.

Once downloaded, schools must carefully check all details printed on the admit cards. Before handing them over to students, the admit cards must carry the principal’s signature and the school seal, both of which are mandatory. It is the school’s responsibility to ensure that every student receives the correct hall ticket well before the examination begins.

CBSE 10th 12th Admit Card 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Pariksha Sangam tab.

Step 3: On the next page, go to Pre-Exam Activities and select “Admit Card/Centre for 2026 Exam.”

Step 4: Log in using your User ID, password, and captcha code.

Step 5: The admit card PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully check the details, then download and save the admit card for future use.

NOTE: The admit card will include important details about the student and the examination. It will mention information such as the student’s name, roll number, examination centre, subject codes, exam dates, and reporting time. Students are advised to check all the details carefully to avoid any issues on the day of the examination.

CBSE 10th 12th Exam 2026: Date

The Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 17 and end on April 9. The Class 10 exams will be conducted in two phases the first phase from February 17 to March 9, followed by the second phase from May 15 to June 1.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI