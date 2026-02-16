CBSE Board 2026: Board Warns Against Fake News, Rumours Ahead Of Class 10 & 12 Exams

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a public advisory ahead of the Class 10 and 12 annual examinations, warning students and parents against falling prey to fake news and rumours. The board noted that misleading claims, particularly about question paper leaks, tend to circulate widely on social media during the examination period, causing unnecessary anxiety. With the 2026 board exams scheduled to begin on 17 February, CBSE has urged stakeholders to rely only on official sources for accurate information and updates.

Fake News Warning

In its press note, issued on Monday, CBSE said it has observed a recurring pattern in which unscrupulous elements spread false information during the examination season. These often include fabricated claims about leaked question papers or purported access to exam content.

The board cautioned that such rumours not only mislead students and parents but also create avoidable panic at a crucial academic stage. It stressed that believing, sharing or amplifying unverified information can disrupt students’ preparation and add to stress levels.

CBSE appealed to students, parents, schools and all stakeholders to remain vigilant and refrain from engaging with unverified posts or forwards on social media platforms.

Exams From February 17

The Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations will commence from February 17. Assuring smooth conduct, CBSE said it has put in place robust mechanisms to ensure the fair, secure and transparent administration of examinations, as in previous years.

The board warned that strict action would be taken, in accordance with applicable rules and regulations, against anyone found spreading misinformation or attempting to obstruct the examination process.

For authentic updates, clarifications or official information, CBSE advised stakeholders to rely exclusively on its official website (www.cbse.gov.in) and to contact the board’s regional offices or headquarters in New Delhi where necessary.

Reiterating its appeal, CBSE urged students to focus on their preparation and not allow rumours to derail their confidence, emphasising that only verified announcements issued through official channels should be trusted.

