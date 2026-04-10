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HomeEducationCBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Helpline Number To Check Scores & Get Help

CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Helpline Number To Check Scores & Get Help

CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Helpline Number: CBSE Result 2026 soon. Check Class 10, 12 helpline numbers, direct link, passing marks, and official websites to access your score easily.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 05:57 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 soon, prompting heightened anticipation among lakhs of students across India. Alongside the result declaration, CBSE has activated dedicated helpline numbers to assist students and parents with queries related to scorecards, login issues, and post-result procedures. These support services aim to ensure a smooth and stress-free experience during one of the most crucial academic milestones. 

As the CBSE Board Results 2026 approach, students often face technical glitches, confusion over marksheets, or anxiety about next steps. To address such concerns, CBSE provides toll-free helpline numbers and regional contact support. Students can seek assistance for issues like incorrect details, difficulties accessing the official result portals, or guidance on re-evaluation and compartment exams. 

The helpline also plays a key role in offering emotional support, helping students cope with result-related stress. With millions expected to check their scores online, these services become essential in maintaining transparency and accessibility. Students are advised to keep their roll number, school code, and admit card details ready while contacting the helpline for quicker resolution. 

To ease the rush, CBSE has released helpline numbers and direct support for Class 10 and 12 students. Check official links, passing marks, and how to get instant help here.

CBSE Result 2026 Helpline Numbers 

Toll-Free Helpline: 1800-11-8002 

Alternate Helpline: 7669886950 

CBSE Delhi Office Contact Numbers 

  • 011-24050336 
  • 011-24050337 
  • 011-24050338 
  • 011-24050339 
  • 011-24050340 
  • 011-24050341 
  • 011-24050342 

Helpline Timings 

Usually available from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM on working days 

CBSE Passing Marks 2026: Class 10 Criteria Explained 

To pass the Class 10 board examination, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. Those scoring below this threshold will be considered unsuccessful in the examination. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Direct Link & Official Websites 

Students can check their results on the following official websites: 

  • cbse.gov.in 
  • results.nic.in 
  • results.digilocker.gov.in 
  • umang.gov.in 

Students are strongly advised to rely only on official websites to avoid fraudulent or fake links. 

CBSE 2-Board Exam System 2026: Key Updates Students Must Know 

Two-Board Exam System (Class 10): The 2026 results will cover the first phase conducted between February and March. A second optional exam will be held in May. 

Passing Requirement: Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject and overall. 

Data Updates: Schools are expected to complete marks submission and data updates by mid-April. 

Education Loan Information:
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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Result 2026 CBSE Result 2026 Helpline CBSE 2-Board Exam System 2026 CBSE Class 10 And 12 Result 2026
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