CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Helpline Number To Check Scores & Get Help

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 soon, prompting heightened anticipation among lakhs of students across India. Alongside the result declaration, CBSE has activated dedicated helpline numbers to assist students and parents with queries related to scorecards, login issues, and post-result procedures. These support services aim to ensure a smooth and stress-free experience during one of the most crucial academic milestones.

As the CBSE Board Results 2026 approach, students often face technical glitches, confusion over marksheets, or anxiety about next steps. To address such concerns, CBSE provides toll-free helpline numbers and regional contact support. Students can seek assistance for issues like incorrect details, difficulties accessing the official result portals, or guidance on re-evaluation and compartment exams.

The helpline also plays a key role in offering emotional support, helping students cope with result-related stress. With millions expected to check their scores online, these services become essential in maintaining transparency and accessibility. Students are advised to keep their roll number, school code, and admit card details ready while contacting the helpline for quicker resolution.

To ease the rush, CBSE has released helpline numbers and direct support for Class 10 and 12 students. Check official links, passing marks, and how to get instant help here.

CBSE Result 2026 Helpline Numbers

Toll-Free Helpline: 1800-11-8002

Alternate Helpline: 7669886950

CBSE Delhi Office Contact Numbers

011-24050336

011-24050337

011-24050338

011-24050339

011-24050340

011-24050341

011-24050342

Helpline Timings

Usually available from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM on working days

CBSE Passing Marks 2026: Class 10 Criteria Explained

To pass the Class 10 board examination, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. Those scoring below this threshold will be considered unsuccessful in the examination.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Direct Link & Official Websites

Students can check their results on the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Students are strongly advised to rely only on official websites to avoid fraudulent or fake links.

CBSE 2-Board Exam System 2026: Key Updates Students Must Know

Two-Board Exam System (Class 10): The 2026 results will cover the first phase conducted between February and March. A second optional exam will be held in May.

Passing Requirement: Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject and overall.

Data Updates: Schools are expected to complete marks submission and data updates by mid-April.

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