CAT Admit Card 2026: Download Hall Ticket At iimcat.ac.in, Check Steps And Exam-Day Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CAT 2026 admit cards releasing today for registered candidates.

Exam scheduled November 29, 2026, across 170 test cities.

Results expected January 2027; scorecards valid until December 31.

IIMs independently decide admission based on CAT score, academics.

The CAT Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released today, allowing registered candidates to download their examination hall tickets online. The admit card will be available on the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates can log in using their registered login ID and password to download the document. The download facility will remain open until November 29, 2026, the date of the examination.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will organise CAT 2026 on Sunday, November 29, in computer-based mode. The examination will take place in three sessions across approximately 170 test cities. Candidates should check their admit cards carefully for details of their allotted examination centres.

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CAT is conducted for admission to Post Graduate Programmes in Management (PGP) and Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM), which lead to PhD degrees.

CAT Admit Card 2026: Where And How To Download Hall Ticket?

Once the admit card download link is activated, candidates can visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in to access their hall tickets.

They will need their registered login credentials, including their login ID and password, to sign in and download the document. Candidates should keep a copy of the admit card for reference during the examination process.

The hall ticket will be available for download until November 29, 2026. It is important to verify the examination-related information mentioned on the document before appearing for the test.

CAT 2026 Exam Date And Test Centre Details

The IIMs will conduct CAT 2026 on November 29, 2026, in three separate sessions. The examination will be held in computer-based mode across around 170 cities.

Candidates will find the complete address and name of their allotted test centre on their respective admit cards. They should check these details in advance to know where they are required to appear for the examination.

The CAT examination serves as an entrance test for candidates seeking admission to management programmes offered by the IIMs.

CAT 2026 Result Date And Scorecard Validity

According to the CAT 2026 information bulletin, the examination results are expected to be announced in the first week of January 2027.

After the declaration of results, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official CAT website. Individual result-related notifications may also be sent to candidates through SMS.

The CAT 2026 score will remain valid until December 31, 2027. Candidates can access their scorecards through the official website during this validity period.

After December 31, 2027, requests or queries related to the issuance of CAT 2026 scorecards will not be entertained.

CAT 2026 Admission Process: How Will IIMs Select Candidates?

Candidates should note that every IIM independently decides its admission requirements and selection procedure. This includes determining academic eligibility cut-offs and the importance assigned to different selection parameters.

CAT 2026 performance will be an important part of the admission process. However, individual IIMs may also evaluate other aspects of a candidate's profile while preparing their shortlists.

As stated in the information bulletin, these parameters may include previous academic records, relevant work experience, and other similar factors. The selection process and weightage given to these components may differ between institutes.

Candidates seeking admission are advised to visit the respective official websites of individual IIMs to understand their eligibility requirements, admission policies, and selection criteria.

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Important Instructions For CAT 2026 Candidates

Candidates must ensure that they provide a valid and unique email address and mobile phone number. These contact details should remain active throughout the admission and selection process.

Aspirants should also regularly check the official CAT website for examination-related announcements, admit card updates, and subsequent admission information.

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