Canadian University Delegation to Visit India in February to Deepen Research and Education Ties

Canadian university leaders to visit India in February to boost research ties, partnerships and academic cooperation.

By : ANI | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 12:32 PM (IST)

Ottawa: Universities Canada will lead a nationwide delegation of Canadian Universities to India from February 2 to 6, following the Government of Canada's recent announcement highlighting renewed momentum in Canada-India relations and the launch of negotiations toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). 

The mission will advance research collaboration and expand industry partnerships and build on the $1.7-billion research and talent strategy recently announced in Canada's federal budget and advances the New Roadmap for Canada-India relations announced in October 2025, reflecting growing momentum toward a renewed partnership between the two countries. 

Over five days, a diverse delegation of 21 university presidents from across Canada will meet with leaders from India's higher education sector, government and industry in Goa, New Delhi and Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFT City) to explore opportunities for research collaboration, academic exchange and sustainable models of transnational education." 

Canada and India have a long history of collaboration in the education sector," said Christopher Cooter, High Commissioner of Canada to the Republic of India. "The visit by Canadian University presidents is a big step in our renewed collaboration on research and education initiatives, as guided by the New Roadmap for Canada-India relations." 

The mission underscores the importance both countries place on higher education as a foundation for deeper collaboration and long-term partnership. 

"Education is a cornerstone of the India-Canada partnership, strengthening people-to-people ties and advancing collaboration in research, innovation, and sustainable development," said Dinesh K Patnaik, High Commissioner of India to Canada. "The visit of Canadian University Presidents marks an important step in deepening academic cooperation and advancing a forward-looking agenda for enhanced India-Canada collaboration." 

Against this backdrop of renewed bilateral engagement, Universities Canada highlighted how universities translate shared priorities into meaningful collaboration. 

"Universities are essential to building the global partnerships that create economic growth and opportunity," said Gabriel Miller, president and CEO of Universities Canada. "As Canada and India renew their vitally important relationship, this mission reflects and advances our commitment to create lasting, shared success for both of our countries." 

Supported by a contribution from CanExport Associations, the University Presidents' mission to India advances the collective work of government, universities and partners to strengthen international collaboration in ways that benefit communities and economies in both countries. 

Indian students have traditionally moved to Canada for higher studies. Between 2015 and 2023, the number of Indian students in Canada grew from 31,920 to 278,005, a staggering 770% increase, according to IRCC data. 

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
