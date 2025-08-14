Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationAdani International School, ISSO Join Forces To Drive Sports Excellence For Students In India

Adani International School, ISSO Join Forces To Drive Sports Excellence For Students In India

Namrata Adani, Promoter of the school, has joined ISSO’s Advisory Board to help guide the organisation’s future strategy and vision.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 09:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Adani International School has teamed up with the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) to advance the development of sports in India’s international schools. Namrata Adani, Promoter of the school, has joined ISSO’s Advisory Board to help guide the organisation’s future strategy and vision.

ISSO, India’s dedicated body for sports in international curriculum schools, including IB, Cambridge, Edexcel, and the US-based NSBA, was started in 2017. With over 430 member schools, 22 sports disciplines and more than 300 tournaments each year, the organisation has engaged over 22,000 students, establishing a strong framework for competitive school sports.

Adani Int'l School, ISSO's Boost For School Sports

Through this collaboration, Adani International School aims to support ISSO in scaling sporting infrastructure, enhancing athlete training and promoting participation in global events. The school’s focus on integrating academic excellence with physical education also reportedly aligns closely with ISSO’s mission to nurture well-rounded student-athletes.

At the announcement event, Aakanksha Thapak, Director of ISSO, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mrs. Namrata Adani and the Adani Group as part of our shared vision for youth empowerment through sports. Over the years, ISSO has built a structured pathway for international school students to grow from grassroots to national and international competitive levels. With Mrs. Adani’s leadership and forward-thinking vision, this collaboration will further strengthen the ecosystem we’ve created and inspire thousands of young athletes across international schools.”

In a statement, Namrata Adani added, “We are at an inflection point in India’s educational and sporting landscape. Through this collaboration, we aim to create inclusive, future-ready institutions where students are empowered to excel both in the classroom and on the sports field. It is an honour to support ISSO in establishing a structured, globally benchmarked sports culture for international schools in India.”

ISSO works closely with organisations like the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the International School Sport Federation (ISF), helping students compete at national and global levels.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 09:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Adani Namrata Adani
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Responded To Cowardly, Inhuman Pahalgam Attack With Decisive Operation Sindoor: Prez Murmu On I-Day Eve
India Responded To Cowardly, Inhuman Pahalgam Attack With Decisive Operation Sindoor: Prez On I-Day Eve
India
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor At ABP's India Unshaken
‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor
India
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
ABP India Unshaken — ‘Half The Nation Felt Avenged’: Delhi CM On ‘Operation Sindoor’, Slams Jaya Bachchan
Entertainment
At ABP India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing His Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
At India Unshaken, Rajkummar Rao Recalls Losing Mother While Comforting Pahalgam Victims
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget