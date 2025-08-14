Adani International School, ISSO Join Forces To Drive Sports Excellence For Students In India

Adani International School has teamed up with the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) to advance the development of sports in India’s international schools. Namrata Adani, Promoter of the school, has joined ISSO’s Advisory Board to help guide the organisation’s future strategy and vision.

ISSO, India’s dedicated body for sports in international curriculum schools, including IB, Cambridge, Edexcel, and the US-based NSBA, was started in 2017. With over 430 member schools, 22 sports disciplines and more than 300 tournaments each year, the organisation has engaged over 22,000 students, establishing a strong framework for competitive school sports.

Adani Int'l School, ISSO's Boost For School Sports

Through this collaboration, Adani International School aims to support ISSO in scaling sporting infrastructure, enhancing athlete training and promoting participation in global events. The school’s focus on integrating academic excellence with physical education also reportedly aligns closely with ISSO’s mission to nurture well-rounded student-athletes.

At the announcement event, Aakanksha Thapak, Director of ISSO, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mrs. Namrata Adani and the Adani Group as part of our shared vision for youth empowerment through sports. Over the years, ISSO has built a structured pathway for international school students to grow from grassroots to national and international competitive levels. With Mrs. Adani’s leadership and forward-thinking vision, this collaboration will further strengthen the ecosystem we’ve created and inspire thousands of young athletes across international schools.”

In a statement, Namrata Adani added, “We are at an inflection point in India’s educational and sporting landscape. Through this collaboration, we aim to create inclusive, future-ready institutions where students are empowered to excel both in the classroom and on the sports field. It is an honour to support ISSO in establishing a structured, globally benchmarked sports culture for international schools in India.”

ISSO works closely with organisations like the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the International School Sport Federation (ISF), helping students compete at national and global levels.

