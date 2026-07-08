Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationAssam Plans Major School Infrastructure Upgrade, And Digital Classrooms By March 2027, Says Minister

Assam Plans Major School Infrastructure Upgrade, And Digital Classrooms By March 2027, Says Minister

A minister said 676 government schools in Assam still lack electricity, while 283 have no boys’ toilets, highlighting continuing gaps in basic infrastructure in the state’s school system.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 676 Assam government schools currently lack any electricity connection.
  • 643 schools rely on solar; 283 lack boys' toilets.
  • Most schools have digital facilities; 608 still await.

A total of 676 government schools in Assam do not have any form of electricity, while 283 schools lack boys' toilets, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Tuesday.

In a detailed post on X, he said that the government is working to provide all necessary infrastructure by March 2027.

"...676 schools -- representing 1.53 per cent of the total 44,243 government schools in Assam -- currently lack any form of electricity," Pegu said.

The government has already earmarked Rs 4 crore during the current financial year to provide electricity connections to all these schools, he added.

Besides, 643 schools also do not have regular electricity connections, but are powered through solar energy systems, the minister said.

"With regard to sanitation, the government has achieved 100 per cent coverage of girls' toilets in all government schools. At present, only 283 schools (0.64 per cent of the total 44,243 schools) do not have a boys' toilet," he added.

Action has already been initiated to construct boys' toilets in all these remaining schools during the current financial year, Pegu said.

On digital infrastructure, he said that out of 10,965 schools managed by the Government of Assam, 10,033 schools are already equipped with at least one digital learning facility -- either an ICT laboratory, Tele-Education, or a Smart Classroom.

"The remaining schools are yet to receive digital infrastructure. During the current financial year, 328 additional schools will be provided with ICT laboratories, reducing the number of uncovered schools to 608," Pegu said.

The state government has already drawn up a plan to achieve 100 per cent saturation by equipping these remaining schools with digital infrastructure in the next financial year, he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Frequently Asked Questions

How many government schools in Assam currently lack electricity?

A total of 676 government schools, representing 1.53% of the total, currently do not have any form of electricity. The government has earmarked Rs 4 crore to provide connections this financial year.

What is the status of toilet facilities in government schools across Assam?

All government schools have girls' toilets, achieving 100% coverage. However, 283 schools (0.64%) still lack boys' toilets, with action initiated for their construction this financial year.

How many government schools in Assam have digital learning facilities?

Out of 10,965 schools managed by the government, 10,033 are equipped with at least one digital facility. 328 additional schools will receive ICT labs this financial year, reducing uncovered schools to 608.

By when does the Assam government plan to complete infrastructure improvements in schools?

The government is working to provide all necessary infrastructure by March 2027. This includes plans for 100% saturation of digital infrastructure by the next financial year.

Published at : 08 Jul 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Education Minister Assam Government Schools Lack Power No Boys Toilets Basic Gaps In Infrastructure
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Assam Plans Major School Infrastructure Upgrade, And Digital Classrooms By March 2027, Says Minister
Assam Plans Major School Infrastructure Upgrade, And Digital Classrooms By March 2027, Says Minister
Education
NEET UG Result 2026 Soon: Top 10 Medical Colleges Every MBBS Aspirant Should Target Before Counselling
NEET UG Result 2026 Soon: Top 10 Medical Colleges Every MBBS Aspirant Should Target Before Counselling
Education
You Go To Work, Then Suddenly You're Jobless: Viral Posts Expose The Human Cost Of Layoffs
You Go To Work, Then Suddenly You're Jobless: Viral Posts Expose The Human Cost Of Layoffs
Education
Government School Enrolment Drops By Nearly 86 Lakh Between 2023-24 And 2025-26: MoE Report
Government School Enrolment Drops By Nearly 86 Lakh Between 2023-24 And 2025-26: MoE Report
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Update: Saints Demand Answers After Champat Rai Letter and SIT Statement Trigger Debate
Ram Mandir Update: Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Takes Major Action After Resignations of Key Members
Weather Update: Heavy Rains Flood NCR, Nashik & Mumbai as Monsoon Tests Urban Infrastructure
World News: PM Modi Offers Prayers at 1,000-Year-Old Prambanan Temple During Indonesia Visit
Weather Alert: First Monsoon Rain Leaves Gurugram Flooded, Roads Collapse, Delhi Battles Waterlogging
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget