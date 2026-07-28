India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducation100 NEET 2026 Toppers From West Bengal To Be Felicitated Today; Here's What We Know

100 NEET 2026 Toppers From West Bengal To Be Felicitated Today; Here's What We Know

West Bengal will felicitate 100 NEET 2026 toppers with laptops at a special ceremony. Parents are also invited to celebrate the students' achievement.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 12:52 PM (IST)

Kolkata: The West Bengal government will felicitate 100 toppers from the state in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Tuesday, a senior official said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will hand over a laptop each to the students during an event at the 'Nabanna Sabhaghar’, he said.

"The initiative is aimed at recognising meritorious students and encouraging them to pursue higher education in the medical field. The chief minister will felicitate the top 100 NEET achievers, and each of them will be presented with a laptop," the state government official told PTI.

Parents of these students have also been invited to attend the programme.

A special secretary and a senior deputy secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department have been entrusted with coordinating the programme, while officials concerned were directed to ensure arrangements related to security, seating, guest management and other logistical requirements, he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 28 Jul 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NEET 2026 NEET 2026 Toppers West Bengal NEET Toppers NEET Topper Felicitation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
100 NEET 2026 Toppers From West Bengal To Be Felicitated Today; Here's What We Know
100 NEET 2026 Toppers From West Bengal To Be Felicitated Today; Here's What We Know
Education
330 New PG Seats To Be Added Across Himachal Medical Colleges, Says CM Sukhu
330 New PG Seats To Be Added Across Himachal Medical Colleges, Says CM Sukhu
Education
Big Opportunity For DU Students! Delhi University Launches Paid Internship Programme With Stipend Up To Rs 25,000
Big Opportunity For DU Students! Delhi University Launches Paid Internship Programme With Stipend Up To Rs 25,000
Education
Big Update For UP Board Students! Student Signatures To Be Added To Admit Cards Under New Anti-Cheating Rules
Big Update For UP Board Students! Student Signatures To Be Added To Admit Cards
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Puri Flooded, Chhattisgarh Car Swept Away, UP Child Missing in Open Drain Tragedy
Breaking: Government Seeks Explanation Over Removal of PM Modi’s Facebook and Instagram Post
Parliament Protest: NDA Targets Punjab Govt Over Paper Leak, SP Raises Voice Against Student Action
Parliament Update: Lok Sabha Agrees on Paper Leak Bill Debate After Opposition Disruptions
NDA Strategy: PM Modi Addresses MPs as Parliament Eyes Smooth Session and Paper Leak Bill Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget