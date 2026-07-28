100 NEET 2026 Toppers From West Bengal To Be Felicitated Today; Here's What We Know

Kolkata: The West Bengal government will felicitate 100 toppers from the state in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Tuesday, a senior official said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will hand over a laptop each to the students during an event at the 'Nabanna Sabhaghar’, he said.

"The initiative is aimed at recognising meritorious students and encouraging them to pursue higher education in the medical field. The chief minister will felicitate the top 100 NEET achievers, and each of them will be presented with a laptop," the state government official told PTI.

Parents of these students have also been invited to attend the programme.

A special secretary and a senior deputy secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department have been entrusted with coordinating the programme, while officials concerned were directed to ensure arrangements related to security, seating, guest management and other logistical requirements, he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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