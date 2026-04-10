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HomeCrimeTelangana Shocker: Warangal Tribal Woman Gang Raped, Killed & Body Hanged To Stage Suicide

Telangana Shocker: Warangal Tribal Woman Gang Raped, Killed & Body Hanged To Stage Suicide

Outrage in Warangal after tribal woman’s alleged gang rape and murder; family protests police inaction, blocks highway demanding swift justice.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tribal woman found dead; family alleges gang rape and murder.
  • Victim's family accuses four youths of brutal assault.
  • Protesters block highway demanding swift arrests, citing police inaction.
  • Incident raises concerns over women's safety in rural areas.

A chilling case of alleged gang rape and murder of a 21-year-old tribal woman in Telangana’s Warangal district has triggered widespread outrage, with the victim’s family accusing four youths of brutal assault and demanding immediate justice.

Family Alleges Brutal Assault, Staged Suicide

The victim, a resident of AK Tanda village in Rayaparthi mandal, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday night. Her family has alleged that four men from Ravuru Tanda sexually assaulted her before hanging her body in an attempt to pass off the crime as suicide.

According to relatives, the woman suffered severe injuries and excessive bleeding, raising serious doubts about the initial appearance of suicide. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary in Vardhannapet for postmortem examination.

Family members further claimed that one of the accused had a history of substance abuse and was frequently under the influence of marijuana, adding that he was known in the locality for troubling behavior.

Protest Erupts Over Police Inaction

Tensions escalated after the family accused local police of failing to act promptly despite an immediate complaint. Alleging negligence, relatives and villagers staged a protest outside the Vardhannapet mortuary and blocked a national highway, demanding swift arrests.

The protesters have refused to allow the postmortem to proceed until all four accused are taken into custody. The demonstration has drawn significant attention, with visuals from the protest spreading rapidly on social media.

Questions Raised On Women’s Safety In Rural Areas

The incident has once again spotlighted concerns over women’s safety in rural and tribal regions of Telangana. Locals argue that law enforcement presence in remote Tanda settlements remains inadequate, leaving vulnerable communities exposed.

Family members have voiced anguish and frustration, questioning the delay in action despite filing a complaint. They have also raised concerns about whether cases involving marginalized communities receive the urgency they deserve.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the 21-year-old tribal woman in Warangal district?

A 21-year-old tribal woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Her family alleges she was sexually assaulted by four youths and her death was staged as a suicide.

Why are there protests happening?

Protests have erupted because the victim's family accuses local police of inaction and negligence in responding to their complaint. They are demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

What concerns have been raised regarding women's safety?

This incident has highlighted concerns about women's safety in rural and tribal areas of Telangana, with locals pointing to inadequate law enforcement presence in remote settlements.

What evidence do the family members cite against the suicide narrative?

Family members claim the victim suffered severe injuries and excessive bleeding, which raises serious doubts about the initial appearance of suicide.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Warangal Gang Rape Case Telangana Crime News
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